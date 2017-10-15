October 13, 2017

Enter SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em: The NBA season begins Tuesday when Boston visits Cleveland on TNT. SportsFilter is bringing back the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em. Choose the winner and margin for the nationally televised games each week on TNT, ESPN and ABC (around 4-8 games). There is a prize.How This Works
SportsFilter is running a season-long NBA Pick 'Em contest and awarding a prize to the season's winner: an NBA Hardwood Classics hat ($30 value).
To play, pick who you think will win and by how many points. You then get points based on the result:
Picked the winner? You get 5 points
Picked the winner and a spread within the margin of error? You get 3 more points
Picked the winner and the exact spread? You get 2 more points
What's the Margin of Error?
A window around the spread that's defined as the following:
spread - round(0.3 * spread) <= Margin of Error <= spread + round(0.3 * spread)
You get rewarded for being close to the spread. The bigger the spread, the bigger the margin of error, so you don't have to be as accurate predicting a blowout as a close game.
Examples:
|Actual Spread
|Margin Starts at
|Margin Ends at
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5
|7
|5
|9
|11
|8
|14
|20
|14
|26
|Outcome
|Your score
|Dallas by 20
|8 points (winner + spread within MoE)
|Dallas by 10
|5 points (winner only)
|Dallas by 15
|10 points (winner + nailed spread)
|Miami by 5
|0 points
Slam Dunks
You can choose any game as a slam dunk. This doubles the points you win for that game, but if that team doesn't win, you lose 10 points (even if you get the spread). You can make as many picks a slam dunk as you like or pick no dunks at all.
The Small Print
In order to receive the prize, you must respond to our email within 14 days of the winner announcement. Make sure you have a valid email address on SportsFilter or contact me within that time period. The prize does not include international shipping, so in that situation you can pay the cost or receive an equivalent cash prize over Paypal.
Hall of Champions
2015-16: Howard_T
2016-17: Ufez Jones
This Week's Games
Boston at Cleveland on TNT (Tuesday)
Houston at Golden State on TNT (Tuesday)
Philadelphia at Washington on ESPN (Wednesday)
Minnesota at San Antonio on ESPN (Wednesday)
New York at Oklahoma City on TNT (Thursday)
Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers on TNT (Thursday)
Cleveland at Milwaukee on ESPN (Friday)
Golden State at New Orleans on ESPN (Friday)
Teams playing more than once: Cleveland, Golden State.
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 04:55 PM - 2 comments
You're welcome.
Here's the 2017-18 full season NBA TV schedule. In weeks with less than four national games, I added a few from the NBA TV channel.
Some games may be changed during the season. The NBA sometimes uses flex scheduling to get the most interesting teams on the tube.
This post includes recognition for Howard_T and Ufez Jones, the winners of the first two seasons of the contest. Ufez made an epic comeback to win last year, going from 16 down to 14 up in the final week.
posted by rcade at 07:46 PM on October 13
Thanks, rcade, for once again taking up the unenviable task of running the pick 'em. I truly appreciate your efforts, and I enjoy attempting to impose my superior knowledge of all things hoops upon the other competitors. I will invoke the spirits of Togo Palazzi and Fat Freddy Scolari, along with the TD Garden Leprechaun, to guide my choices. Picks will be in on Monday, once I get back from Atlanta.
posted by Howard_T at 05:48 PM on October 13