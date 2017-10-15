October 13, 2017

Enter SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em: The NBA season begins Tuesday when Boston visits Cleveland on TNT. SportsFilter is bringing back the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em. Choose the winner and margin for the nationally televised games each week on TNT, ESPN and ABC (around 4-8 games). There is a prize.

SportsFilter is running a season-long NBA Pick 'Em contest and awarding a prize to the season's winner: an NBA Hardwood Classics hat ($30 value).

To play, pick who you think will win and by how many points. You then get points based on the result:

Picked the winner? You get 5 points

Picked the winner and a spread within the margin of error? You get 3 more points

Picked the winner and the exact spread? You get 2 more points

What's the Margin of Error?

A window around the spread that's defined as the following:

spread - round(0.3 * spread) <= Margin of Error <= spread + round(0.3 * spread)

You get rewarded for being close to the spread. The bigger the spread, the bigger the margin of error, so you don't have to be as accurate predicting a blowout as a close game.

Examples:

Actual Spread Margin Starts at Margin Ends at 1 1 1 4 3 5 7 5 9 11 8 14 20 14 26

Outcome Your score Dallas by 20 8 points (winner + spread within MoE) Dallas by 10 5 points (winner only) Dallas by 15 10 points (winner + nailed spread) Miami by 5 0 points

So if you picked, here's how you'd fare given certain outcomes:

Slam Dunks

You can choose any game as a slam dunk. This doubles the points you win for that game, but if that team doesn't win, you lose 10 points (even if you get the spread). You can make as many picks a slam dunk as you like or pick no dunks at all.

The Small Print

In order to receive the prize, you must respond to our email within 14 days of the winner announcement. Make sure you have a valid email address on SportsFilter or contact me within that time period. The prize does not include international shipping, so in that situation you can pay the cost or receive an equivalent cash prize over Paypal.

Hall of Champions

2015-16: Howard_T

2016-17: Ufez Jones

This Week's Games

Boston at Cleveland on TNT (Tuesday)

Houston at Golden State on TNT (Tuesday)

Philadelphia at Washington on ESPN (Wednesday)

Minnesota at San Antonio on ESPN (Wednesday)

New York at Oklahoma City on TNT (Thursday)

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers on TNT (Thursday)

Cleveland at Milwaukee on ESPN (Friday)

Golden State at New Orleans on ESPN (Friday)



Teams playing more than once: Cleveland, Golden State.

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

