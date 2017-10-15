October 13, 2017

Bruce Arena Resigns as USMNT Manager: Bruce Arena's second stint as U.S. Men's National Team manager has ended with his resignation. There's no mystery to the cause. Regardless, Arena asserts, "I maintain a fierce belief that we are heading in the right direction."
As has been said by many he was hired to get the team to Russia and was never staying longer than that. I'm wondering who will take over (Peter Vermes, Tab Ramos?) or if US Soccer will put in a caretaker until after the Feb. election for a new president.
But I'm not upset at this change, he made too many poor choices. Why bring Geoff Cameron all the way over and then not play him when the team HAD TO HAVE A RESULT?
posted by billsaysthis at 01:56 PM on October 13