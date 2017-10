Christian Pulisic is Pretty Good at the Soccer: The United States began Friday's qualifying match against Panama with anxious fans dreading the possibility of missing the World Cup. Christian Pulisic scored a goal eight minutes in, set up another goal on a platter for Jozy Altidore and a 4-0 victory brightens the outlook considerably. Here are the qualification scenarios with one match left.

