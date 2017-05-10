October 04, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Sixteen: Apparently it wasn't enough to have a new leader every week: we now have multiple players tied for first. Halve your Windsors and make your picks inside.

Saskatchewan rides a big fourth quarter to edge the Redblacks at home. Calgary does their thing in a big way. It takes overtime, but Toronto finally puts a stop to Hamilton's little run, while Winnipeg guts out a tough one in Edmonton to solidify their second-place standing.

SSK @ OTTMTL @ CGYTOR @ HAMWPG @ EDM
ResultSaskatchewan by 1Calgary by 48Toronto by 8Winnipeg by 9
Margin of Error1 to 134 to 626 to 106 to 12

That's three, count 'em, three players tied for first place.

SpoFiteEDM @ WPGSCGY @ HAMSOTT @ BCSTOR @ MTLSPointsTotal Points
jagsnumberoneSaskatchewan Calgary Winnipeg 356
Howard_T Calgary Toronto Winnipeg6456
ReeverSaskatchewan Calgary Toronto Winnipeg 456
ic23bSaskatchewan Calgary Winnipeg10454
jjzucalSaskatchewan Calgary Toronto7 453
tahoemoj Calgary Toronto8 Winnipeg10652
JPR Calgary Toronto Winnipeg 349
tommytrump Calgary Toronto 248
argoalSaskatchewan Calgary Winnipeg 346
DrJohnEvansSaskatchewan Calgary 9346
cixelsyd 044
rcade 043
bender Calgary Toronto Winnipeg8439

Grab your iced turkey, folks - it's Canadian Thanksgiving.

WEEK 16

Hamilton @ Winnipeg (Friday, October 6)
Winnipeg's secured themselves a pretty good spot, while Hamilton's playoff odds are a real long shot. But sometimes those who have the least to lose are the most desparate?

Saskatchewan @ Toronto (Saturday, October 7)
Um! I can't figure out either of these teams. But if Toronto can hold down home turf, they'll emerge with a winning record: a true feat in the East.

Ottawa @ B.C. (Saturday, October 7)
I know I keep harping on this, but it's crazy. Ottawa's Pythagorean record is 8-7 and a comfy lead in the East. Their actual record is 5-9-1 and they can't seem to catch a break. Will it ever end?

Edmonton @ Montreal (Monday, October 9)
The Alouettes had a good little run there for a while, but they've been outscord 166-91 over their past 5 games. It was nice while it lasted.

Good luck!

Winnipeg by 10

Toronto by 6

BC by 3

Edmonton by 7

posted by jagsnumberone at 02:26 AM on October 05

