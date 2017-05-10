October 04, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Sixteen: Apparently it wasn't enough to have a new leader every week: we now have multiple players tied for first. Halve your Windsors and make your picks inside.
Winnipeg by 10
Toronto by 6
BC by 3
Edmonton by 7
Saskatchewan rides a big fourth quarter to edge the Redblacks at home. Calgary does their thing in a big way. It takes overtime, but Toronto finally puts a stop to Hamilton's little run, while Winnipeg guts out a tough one in Edmonton to solidify their second-place standing.
That's three, count 'em, three players tied for first place.
Grab your iced turkey, folks - it's Canadian Thanksgiving.
WEEK 16
Hamilton @ Winnipeg (Friday, October 6)
Winnipeg's secured themselves a pretty good spot, while Hamilton's playoff odds are a real long shot. But sometimes those who have the least to lose are the most desparate?
Saskatchewan @ Toronto (Saturday, October 7)
Um! I can't figure out either of these teams. But if Toronto can hold down home turf, they'll emerge with a winning record: a true feat in the East.
Ottawa @ B.C. (Saturday, October 7)
I know I keep harping on this, but it's crazy. Ottawa's Pythagorean record is 8-7 and a comfy lead in the East. Their actual record is 5-9-1 and they can't seem to catch a break. Will it ever end?
Edmonton @ Montreal (Monday, October 9)
The Alouettes had a good little run there for a while, but they've been outscord 166-91 over their past 5 games. It was nice while it lasted.
Good luck!
