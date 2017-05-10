October 04, 2017

'It's Funny to Hear a Female Talk About Routes.': When Charlotte Observer beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue asked him a question about passing routes, Cam Newton thought it was hilarious someone with lady parts asked a pertinent football question. Rodrique later tweeted, "I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from."

posted by rcade to football at 05:39 PM - 5 comments