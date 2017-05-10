October 04, 2017

'It's Funny to Hear a Female Talk About Routes.': When Charlotte Observer beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue asked him a question about passing routes, Cam Newton thought it was hilarious someone with lady parts asked a pertinent football question. Rodrique later tweeted, "I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from."
Rodrigue details the subsequent conversation they had and it doesn't make him look any better.
The link also details her origin story as a sportswriter: 10 years ago at age 15 she got hooked on football when she saw Boise State's incredible bowl win over Oklahoma.
Wait, that's not right. It wasn't 10 years ago! That was just a couple of years ago.
Add this to his "sweetheart" incident from a years ago.
If I'm Rodrigue, next time I'm asking him nothing but Von Miller questions.
And also if he has dreams about Wade Phillips that are similar to the appearance of the marshmallow man in Ghostbusters.
That cannot possibly be the first time he's been asked a question by a female reporter. You think he would have gotten that stupid sexist thought out of his head by now.
