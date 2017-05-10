October 03, 2017

Steve Jobs' Widow Buys Big Stake in Wizards, Capitals: Laurene Jobs Powell, a philanthropist and widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, has acquired a 20 percent stake in the company that owns the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals. Ted Leonsis continues as chief executive and largest stakeholder, but Jobs owns the second-largest share and becomes one of four women in NBA ownership groups alongside Jeanie Buss (Lakers), Ann Walton Kroenke (Nuggets) and Gail Miller (Jazz). The deal requires NBA and NHL approval.

