October 02, 2017

The most important news about the NHL this season: Jagr will play!:
It wouldn't be the NHL without Jaromir Jagr.
I made Jagr my last pick in SportsFilter's fantasy hockey draft last night. ESPN had him projected at 13 goals and 26 assists before news of his signing broke.
He has to play three more seasons to catch Chris Chelios as the second-oldest skater in NHL history and seven more to catch Gordie Howe.
posted by rcade at 03:26 PM on October 02
I wonder if there is a clause that lets him be released from the contract if he isn't getting playing time and he wants to play in the Olympics in 2018...
posted by grum@work at 03:51 PM on October 02
If Jagr plays most of the season he'll own the record for most games played. Good for him.
He'd own that record free and clear (and probably closing in on 2000 NHL games) if he hadn't played in the KHL for 3 seasons when he was the tender age of 36.
posted by grum@work at 03:54 PM on October 02
Both Jagr & Keith Tkachuk were drafted in the 1st Round of the 1990 Draft.
Jaromir Jagr is a teammate of Matthew Tkachuk now, Keith's son.
posted by tommytrump at 04:14 PM on October 02
Yeah, tommytrump, let me know when Jagr plays with his own son (or two).
posted by billsaysthis at 04:33 PM on October 02
I am really surprised that former teammate Ron Francis didn't sign him. I was really kind of expecting it all summer long
posted by NoMich at 04:57 PM on October 02
Both Jagr & Keith Tkachuk were drafted in the 1st Round of the 1990 Draft.
Which begs the question: are there any SportFi'ers who were yet to be born in 1990? "Sit around, children, and let us tell you a story ..."
Damn, I'm getting old! (54)
posted by jjzucal at 07:24 PM on October 02
Yeah, tommytrump, let me know when Jagr plays with his own son (or two).
Are there Mario Jr. Jr's running around somewhere?
posted by tommytrump at 07:54 PM on October 02
are there any SportFi'ers who were yet to be born in 1990?
Just for reference, my kid was born in 1989, and I was 48 at the time. Yes I'm that old.
posted by Howard_T at 08:34 PM on October 02
Maybe someday, there will be a "Breed Your Own Team" sporting event.
Cromarties versus Duggars.
Each team would have a 53 player roster limit.
posted by beaverboard at 10:13 PM on October 02
LOL
posted by billsaysthis at 11:57 AM on October 03
Will they be battling for the right to take on the Kemps?
posted by MeatSaber at 07:03 PM on October 03
If Jagr plays most of the season he'll own the record for most games played. Good for him.
posted by werty at 03:24 PM on October 02