October 02, 2017

SportsFilter Server Move: SportsFilter has moved to a new server on Amazon Web Services. If you experience problems report them in this discussion.
An EC2 t2.nano instance running Amazon Linux AMI with the same Apache/MySQL/PHP I used on the old dedicated server. I may move the database to RDS and storage to S3, but for now both are in the instance.
I find it bizarre that a server this small could work, but the AWS docs said it was possible. We'll see if it gets too pokey. This site is all the server is doing.
posted by rcade at 12:42 PM on October 02
LOL, from work I am so use to apps using their multitude of services I can't keep all the names straight. Fortunately that's no my job. #uirulez!
posted by billsaysthis at 04:34 PM on October 02
I just started learning AWS a couple months ago. It's kind of crazy.
posted by rcade at 11:30 AM on October 03
I haven't seen any JRUN errors, so that's good :)
posted by yerfatma at 04:23 PM on October 04
What AWS services are you using? #justcurious
posted by billsaysthis at 12:20 PM on October 02