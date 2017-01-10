September 27, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Fifteen: Yes, we have yet another new leader this week. Why am I not surprised? Stifle a yawn and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 05:30 PM - 13 comments
Saskatchewan by 9
Calgary by 20
Hamilton by 3
Winnipeg by 10
posted by ic23b at 06:13 PM on September 27
Ottawa by 16
Calgary by 31
Toronto by 13
Edmonton by 15
posted by tommytrump at 06:43 PM on September 27
Ottawa by 9
Calgary by 17
Toronto by 8
Winnipeg by 10
posted by tahoemoj at 07:03 PM on September 27
Saskatchewan by 3
Calgary by 10
Toronto by 7
Edmonton by 13
posted by jjzucal at 09:17 PM on September 27
Saskatchewan by 3
Calgary by 23
Hamilton by 7
Winnipeg by 4
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:49 PM on September 27
Saskatchewan by 4
Calgary by 16
pussycats by two
Bombers by a field goal
posted by argoal at 10:44 AM on September 28
Saskatchewan by 7
Calgary by 12
Hamilton by 3
Edmonton by 9
posted by DrJohnEvans at 01:26 PM on September 28
Ottawa by 9
Calgary by 7
Toronto by 14
Winnipeg by 8
posted by bender at 02:04 PM on September 28
Knocked out of the top spot and the transistory fame it brought, but still in a good place, I soldier on.
The Redblack need to figure themselves out, while the Roughriders are in danger of coming to earth. Ottawa by 8
Little birds should not go anywhere near large rampaging quadrupeds. Feathers will fly. Calgary by 15
Tigercats finally used their claws, but I cannot believe that Argonauts will not prevail. Toronto by 11
Team nickname TBD will have their anti-aircraft artillery out to try to shoot down the Bombers. I spent my working life messing with aircraft self-protective systems, and I know they can be effective. Winnipeg by 6
posted by Howard_T at 06:12 PM on September 28
Saskatchewan by 7
Calgary by 16
Toronto by 4
Winnipeg by 3
posted by Reever at 08:38 PM on September 29
Calgary by 6
Winnipeg by 3
Toronto by 3
Ottawa by 3
posted by JPR at 08:38 PM on September 29
Nothing makes sense anymore. Ottawa falls apart. Hamilton beats the Lions at home. Even Toronto looks like a world-beater. And Saskatchewan holds Calgary to fifteen points! (Stamps still win though. I guess things aren't that far gone yet.)
Amid the chaos, jags grabs five points to jump into first place.
I have no idea what's going to happen.
WEEK 15
Saskatchewan @ Ottawa (Friday, September 29)
I keep saying Ottawa is better than they've shown, but they're running out of time to show it. Meanwhile, Saskatchewan has turned out to be sneakily not-terrible.
Montreal @ Calgary (Friday, September 29)
This one seems safe? Who knows.
Toronto @ Hamilton (Saturday, September 30)
Toronto has a chance to put away Hamilton for good, but Hamilton's learned to balance their offence, and found a new life in doing so. This one could get messy.
Winnipeg @ Edmonton (Saturday, September 30)
Edmonton's last gasp for a home playoff spot? A win keeps them within striking range, while a loss puts them a tough six points back.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 05:30 PM on September 27