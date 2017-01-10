September 27, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Fifteen: Yes, we have yet another new leader this week. Why am I not surprised? Stifle a yawn and make your picks inside.

Nothing makes sense anymore. Ottawa falls apart. Hamilton beats the Lions at home. Even Toronto looks like a world-beater. And Saskatchewan holds Calgary to fifteen points! (Stamps still win though. I guess things aren't that far gone yet.)

OTT @ WPGHAM @ BCMTL @ TORCGY @ SSK
ResultWinnipeg by 20Hamilton by 1Toronto by 14Calgary by 6
Margin of Error14 to 261 to 110 to 184 to 8

Amid the chaos, jags grabs five points to jump into first place.

SpoFiteOTT @ WPGSHAM @ BCSMTL @ TORSCGY @ SSKSPointsTotal Points
jagsnumberoneWinnipeg Toronto14 Calgary 553
Howard_T Toronto Calgary 252
ReeverWinnipeg Toronto10Calgary 452
ic23bWinnipeg Toronto Calgary 350
jjzucal Toronto Calgary 249
JPR 046
tommytrump Toronto17Calgary 346
tahoemojWinnipeg Toronto10Calgary 446
cixelsydWinnipeg Toronto Calgary 344
argoal 043
DrJohnEvans Calgary 143
rcadeWinnipeg Toronto13Calgary 443
bender Hamilton 14 235

I have no idea what's going to happen.

WEEK 15

Saskatchewan @ Ottawa (Friday, September 29)
I keep saying Ottawa is better than they've shown, but they're running out of time to show it. Meanwhile, Saskatchewan has turned out to be sneakily not-terrible.

Montreal @ Calgary (Friday, September 29)
This one seems safe? Who knows.

Toronto @ Hamilton (Saturday, September 30)
Toronto has a chance to put away Hamilton for good, but Hamilton's learned to balance their offence, and found a new life in doing so. This one could get messy.

Winnipeg @ Edmonton (Saturday, September 30)
Edmonton's last gasp for a home playoff spot? A win keeps them within striking range, while a loss puts them a tough six points back.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 05:30 PM on September 27

Saskatchewan by 9

Calgary by 20

Hamilton by 3

Winnipeg by 10

posted by ic23b at 06:13 PM on September 27

Ottawa by 16

Calgary by 31

Toronto by 13

Edmonton by 15

posted by tommytrump at 06:43 PM on September 27

Ottawa by 9

Calgary by 17

Toronto by 8

Winnipeg by 10

posted by tahoemoj at 07:03 PM on September 27

Saskatchewan by 3

Calgary by 10

Toronto by 7

Edmonton by 13

posted by jjzucal at 09:17 PM on September 27

Saskatchewan by 3

Calgary by 23

Hamilton by 7

Winnipeg by 4

posted by jagsnumberone at 11:49 PM on September 27

Saskatchewan by 4

Calgary by 16

pussycats by two

Bombers by a field goal

posted by argoal at 10:44 AM on September 28

Saskatchewan by 7
Calgary by 12
Hamilton by 3
Edmonton by 9

posted by DrJohnEvans at 01:26 PM on September 28

Ottawa by 9
Calgary by 7
Toronto by 14
Winnipeg by 8

posted by bender at 02:04 PM on September 28

Knocked out of the top spot and the transistory fame it brought, but still in a good place, I soldier on.

The Redblack need to figure themselves out, while the Roughriders are in danger of coming to earth. Ottawa by 8

Little birds should not go anywhere near large rampaging quadrupeds. Feathers will fly. Calgary by 15

Tigercats finally used their claws, but I cannot believe that Argonauts will not prevail. Toronto by 11

Team nickname TBD will have their anti-aircraft artillery out to try to shoot down the Bombers. I spent my working life messing with aircraft self-protective systems, and I know they can be effective. Winnipeg by 6

posted by Howard_T at 06:12 PM on September 28

Saskatchewan by 7

Calgary by 16

Toronto by 4

Winnipeg by 3

posted by Reever at 08:38 PM on September 29

Calgary by 6

Winnipeg by 3

Toronto by 3

Ottawa by 3

posted by JPR at 08:38 PM on September 29

