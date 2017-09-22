September 21, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 3: Rushing Leader Kareem Hunt Edition: The Rams play the 49ers tonight to open the NFL week. In SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em, Ufez Jones wins the week with 124 points and climbs into first at 184, followed by last week's leader rumple at 177. Tron7 climbs to third at 165. Make your picks in the discussion.

This Week's Games

L.A. Rams at San Francisco on NFL (Thursday)

Baltimore at Jacksonville on Yahoo (Sunday)

Denver at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)

Atlanta at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)

Cleveland at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)

Houston at New England on CBS (Sunday)

Miami at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia on CBS (Sunday)

New Orleans at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)

Seattle at Tennessee on Fox (Sunday)

Cincinnati at Green Bay on CBS (Sunday)

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)

Oakland at Washington on NBC (Sunday)

Dallas at Arizona on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Houston 13, Cincinnati 9 (3 < 4 < 5)

Baltimore 24, Cleveland 10 (10 < 14 < 18)

Carolina 9, Buffalo 3 (4 < 6 < 8)

Arizona 16, Indianapolis 13 (2 < 3 < 4)

Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 16 (15 < 21 < 27)

Kansas City 27, Philadelphia 20 (5 < 7 < 9)

New England 36, New Orleans 20 (11 < 16 < 21)

Pittsburgh 26, Minnesota 9 (12 < 17 < 22)

Tampa Bay 29, Chicago 7 (15 < 22 < 29)

Miami 19, L.A. Chargers 17 (1 < 2 < 3)

Oakland 45, N.Y. Jets 20 (17 < 25 < 33)

Denver 42, Dallas 17 (17 < 25 < 33)

Washington 27, L.A. Rams 20 (5 < 7 < 9)

Seattle 12, San Francisco 9 (2 < 3 < 4)

Atlanta 34, Green Bay 23 (8 < 11 < 14)

Detroit 24, N.Y. Giants 10 (10 < 14 < 18)



Player Scores

bender's picks Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 11, 8 points

Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 2, 0 points

Tennessee by 4, 5 points

Kansas City by 10, 5 points

New England by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 2, 0 points

Oakland by 21 [lock], 16 points

Dallas by 5, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 6, 0 points

Detroit by 4, 5 points



Boaz's picks Cincinnati by 10, 0 points

Baltimore by 14, 10 points

Arizona by 30, 5 points

Jacksonville by 10, 0 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

New England by 14, 8 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 10, 5 points

Miami by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 10, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 14, 0 points

Seattle by 10, 5 points

Atlanta by 7, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points



cixelsyd's picks Cincinnati by 9, 0 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 7, 8 points

Arizona by 6, 5 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 3, 5 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

Oakland by 13 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 4, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Detroit by 7, 5 points



corky's picks Cincinnati by 6, 0 points

Baltimore by 8, 5 points

Carolina by 7, 8 points

Arizona by 8, 5 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 5, 8 points

New England by 6, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points

Oakland by 12 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 2, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 2, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points



Goyoucolts's picks Cincinnati by 4, 0 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 7, 8 points

Arizona by 21 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 4, 5 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 9, 5 points

Miami by 3, 8 points

Oakland by 24 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 1, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 15 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 7, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points



grum@work's picks Cincinnati by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 13, 8 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 14, 5 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 10, 5 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 9, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

Oakland by 17 [lock], 16 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 20 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 4, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points



Howard_T's picks Houston by 6, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 14 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 9 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 4 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 6, 8 points

New England by 10, 5 points

Tennessee by 8, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 9, 5 points

Miami by 3, 8 points

Oakland by 17 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Atlanta by 10, 8 points

Detroit by 13, 8 points



ic23b's picks Cincinnati by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 12, 5 points

Arizona by 17 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 13, 5 points

New England by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 10, 5 points

Miami by 3, 8 points

Oakland by 28 [lock], 16 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 7, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points



jagsnumberone's picks Cincinnati by 6, 0 points

Baltimore by 4, 5 points

Carolina by 10, 5 points

Arizona by 4, 8 points

Jacksonville by 10, 0 points

Kansas City by 7, 10 points

New England by 14, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 3 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points

Oakland by 20 [lock], 16 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 5, 5 points



jjzucal's picks Cincinnati by 13 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 12 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 7, 8 points

Arizona by 17 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 9, 0 points

New England by 5, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

Chicago by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

Oakland by 13 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 10, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 2, 8 points

Atlanta by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 10, 8 points



MeatSaber's picks Houston by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 17, 8 points

Carolina by 6, 10 points

Arizona by 9, 5 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 13, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 9, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

Seattle by 10, 5 points

Atlanta by 3, 5 points

Detroit by 6, 5 points



moder8's picks Cincinnati by 3 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 3 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 3 [lock], 20 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 21 [lock], -10 points

New England by 3 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 3 [lock], -10 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 35 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 9 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 6 [lock], -10 points



NoMich's picks Cincinnati by 6, 0 points

Baltimore by 5, 5 points

Carolina by 7, 8 points

Arizona by 8, 5 points

Kansas City by 6, 8 points

New England by 14 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

Oakland by 14 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 4, 5 points



rcade's picks Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 8 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 10, 5 points

Arizona by 13 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 4, 0 points

Kansas City by 3, 5 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 4, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 3, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points



rumple's picks Cincinnati by 6, 0 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 7, 8 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Oakland by 14 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 21 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 9, 8 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points



tahoemoj's picks Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

Carolina by 10, 5 points

Arizona by 13, 5 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 6, 8 points

New England by 23 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 10, 5 points

Miami by 8, 5 points

Oakland by 17 [lock], 16 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 6, 0 points

Detroit by 7, 5 points



tommytrump's picks Cincinnati by 21, 0 points

Baltimore by 21, 5 points

Carolina by 17, 5 points

Arizona by 11, 5 points

Tennessee by 8, 5 points

Kansas City by 6, 8 points

New England by 4, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 16, 8 points

Miami by 11, 5 points

Oakland by 21, 8 points

Dallas by 19, 0 points

Washington by 9, 8 points

Seattle by 19, 5 points

Atlanta by 2, 5 points

Detroit by 5, 5 points



tron7's picks Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 3, 10 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 3, 5 points

New England by 11 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Oakland by 6 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 11 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 4, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points



truthhurts's picks Cincinnati by 10, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 7, 5 points

Jacksonville by 1, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 8 points

New England by 7 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Oakland by 9 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 3, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points



Ufez Jones's picks Cincinnati by 6, 0 points

Baltimore by 15 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 10, 5 points

Tennessee by 11, 5 points

Kansas City by 13, 5 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 20 points

Tampa Bay by 21 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 14, 0 points

Oakland by 24 [lock], 16 points

Dallas by 12, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 19 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 4, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points



werty's picks Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 4, 5 points

Carolina by 5, 8 points

Arizona by 7, 5 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 4, 5 points

New England by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points

Miami by 4, 5 points

Oakland by 7 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 8 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

