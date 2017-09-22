September 21, 2017

NFL Pick 'Em Week 3: Rushing Leader Kareem Hunt Edition: The Rams play the 49ers tonight to open the NFL week. In SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em, Ufez Jones wins the week with 124 points and climbs into first at 184, followed by last week's leader rumple at 177. Tron7 climbs to third at 165. Make your picks in the discussion.
This Week's Games
L.A. Rams at San Francisco on NFL (Thursday)
Baltimore at Jacksonville on Yahoo (Sunday)
Denver at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)
Atlanta at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)
Houston at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Miami at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia on CBS (Sunday)
New Orleans at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)
Seattle at Tennessee on Fox (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Green Bay on CBS (Sunday)
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
Oakland at Washington on NBC (Sunday)
Dallas at Arizona on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Houston 13, Cincinnati 9 (3 < 4 < 5)
Baltimore 24, Cleveland 10 (10 < 14 < 18)
Carolina 9, Buffalo 3 (4 < 6 < 8)
Arizona 16, Indianapolis 13 (2 < 3 < 4)
Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 16 (15 < 21 < 27)
Kansas City 27, Philadelphia 20 (5 < 7 < 9)
New England 36, New Orleans 20 (11 < 16 < 21)
Pittsburgh 26, Minnesota 9 (12 < 17 < 22)
Tampa Bay 29, Chicago 7 (15 < 22 < 29)
Miami 19, L.A. Chargers 17 (1 < 2 < 3)
Oakland 45, N.Y. Jets 20 (17 < 25 < 33)
Denver 42, Dallas 17 (17 < 25 < 33)
Washington 27, L.A. Rams 20 (5 < 7 < 9)
Seattle 12, San Francisco 9 (2 < 3 < 4)
Atlanta 34, Green Bay 23 (8 < 11 < 14)
Detroit 24, N.Y. Giants 10 (10 < 14 < 18)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 11, 8 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 2, 0 points
Tennessee by 4, 5 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
New England by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 2, 0 points
Oakland by 21 [lock], 16 points
Dallas by 5, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 6, 0 points
Detroit by 4, 5 points
Boaz's picks
Cincinnati by 10, 0 points
Baltimore by 14, 10 points
Arizona by 30, 5 points
Jacksonville by 10, 0 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
New England by 14, 8 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 10, 5 points
Miami by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 10, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 14, 0 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points
cixelsyd's picks
Cincinnati by 9, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 8 points
Arizona by 6, 5 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 13 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 5 points
corky's picks
Cincinnati by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 8, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 8 points
Arizona by 8, 5 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 5, 8 points
New England by 6, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points
Oakland by 12 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 2, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 2, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 7, 8 points
Arizona by 21 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 4, 5 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 9, 5 points
Miami by 3, 8 points
Oakland by 24 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 1, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 15 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
grum@work's picks
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 13, 8 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 14, 5 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 9, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
Oakland by 17 [lock], 16 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 20 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 4, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Houston by 6, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 14 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 9 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 4 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
New England by 10, 5 points
Tennessee by 8, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 9, 5 points
Miami by 3, 8 points
Oakland by 17 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 10, 8 points
Detroit by 13, 8 points
ic23b's picks
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 12, 5 points
Arizona by 17 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 13, 5 points
New England by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 10, 5 points
Miami by 3, 8 points
Oakland by 28 [lock], 16 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Cincinnati by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
Carolina by 10, 5 points
Arizona by 4, 8 points
Jacksonville by 10, 0 points
Kansas City by 7, 10 points
New England by 14, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points
Oakland by 20 [lock], 16 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 5, 5 points
jjzucal's picks
Cincinnati by 13 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 12 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 7, 8 points
Arizona by 17 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 9, 0 points
New England by 5, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Chicago by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 13 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 10, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 2, 8 points
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 10, 8 points
MeatSaber's picks
Houston by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 17, 8 points
Carolina by 6, 10 points
Arizona by 9, 5 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 13, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 9, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 6, 5 points
moder8's picks
Cincinnati by 3 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 3 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 3 [lock], 20 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 21 [lock], -10 points
New England by 3 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3 [lock], -10 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 35 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 9 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 6 [lock], -10 points
NoMich's picks
Cincinnati by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 5, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 8 points
Arizona by 8, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
New England by 14 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
Oakland by 14 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 4, 5 points
rcade's picks
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 8 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 10, 5 points
Arizona by 13 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points
rumple's picks
Cincinnati by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 7, 8 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 14 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 21 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 9, 8 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
tahoemoj's picks
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
Carolina by 10, 5 points
Arizona by 13, 5 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
New England by 23 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 10, 5 points
Miami by 8, 5 points
Oakland by 17 [lock], 16 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 6, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
Cincinnati by 21, 0 points
Baltimore by 21, 5 points
Carolina by 17, 5 points
Arizona by 11, 5 points
Tennessee by 8, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
New England by 4, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 16, 8 points
Miami by 11, 5 points
Oakland by 21, 8 points
Dallas by 19, 0 points
Washington by 9, 8 points
Seattle by 19, 5 points
Atlanta by 2, 5 points
Detroit by 5, 5 points
tron7's picks
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 3, 10 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
New England by 11 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 6 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 11 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 4, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
truthhurts's picks
Cincinnati by 10, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 7, 5 points
Jacksonville by 1, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 9 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Cincinnati by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 15 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 10, 5 points
Tennessee by 11, 5 points
Kansas City by 13, 5 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 20 points
Tampa Bay by 21 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 14, 0 points
Oakland by 24 [lock], 16 points
Dallas by 12, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 19 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 4, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
werty's picks
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
Carolina by 5, 8 points
Arizona by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
New England by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points
Miami by 4, 5 points
Oakland by 7 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 8 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
yerfatma's picks
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 7, 8 points
Arizona by 4, 8 points
Tennessee by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 10 points
New England by 10, 5 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 9, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 0 points
Oakland by 11 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 14, 5 points
Green Bay by 14, 0 points
Detroit by 2, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|184
|124
|rumple
|177
|92
|tron7
|165
|102
|jagsnumberone
|163
|92
|MeatSaber
|161
|86
|Goyoucolts
|159
|103
|cixelsyd
|157
|73
|Howard_T
|144
|98
|yerfatma
|142
|77
|ic23b
|140
|90
|corky
|140
|71
|tahoemoj
|139
|79
|rcade
|133
|70
|werty
|132
|73
|truthhurts
|132
|68
|tommytrump
|131
|82
|NoMich
|130
|82
|grum@work
|126
|75
|bender
|124
|74
|jjzucal
|121
|70
|moder8
|93
|50
|Boaz
|48
|48
|holden
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
49ers by 3
posted by rumple at 01:20 PM on September 21
L.A. Rams by 3
Baltimore by 6
Denver by 9
Pittsburgh by 17
Detroit by 6
Cleveland by 3
Tampa Bay by 7
New England by 21
Miami by 10
Philadelphia by 11
Carolina by 7
Seattle by 3
Green Bay by 9
Kansas City by 14
Oakland by 10
Arizona by 3
posted by grum@work at 01:32 PM on September 21
L.A. Rams at San Francisco on NFL (Thursday)
Baltimore at Jacksonville on Yahoo (Sunday)
Denver at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)
Atlanta at Detroit on Fox (Sunday) Atlanta by 10
Cleveland at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday) Cleveland by 10
Tampa Bay at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday) Tampa bay by 3
Houston at New England on CBS (Sunday) New England by 14
Miami at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday) Miami by 7
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia on CBS (Sunday) Giants by 10
New Orleans at Carolina on Fox (Sunday) Carolina by 10
Seattle at Tennessee on Fox (Sunday) Seattle by 14
Cincinnati at Green Bay on CBS (Sunday) Green Bay by 17
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday) Kansas city by 10
Oakland at Washington on NBC (Sunday)Washington by 6
Dallas at Arizona on ESPN (Monday) Dallas by 9
posted by Boaz at 01:32 PM on September 21
L.A. Rams by 7
Baltimore by 10 (lock)
Denver by 14 (lock)
Pittsburgh by 17 (lock)
Atlanta by 11 (lock)
Indianapolis by 3
Tampa Bay by 14
New England by 21 (lock)
Miami by 3
Philadelphia by 4
Carolina by 1
Tennessee by 10
Green Bay by 20 (lock)
Kansas City by 6
Oakland by 9 (lock)
Dallas by 16
posted by Goyoucolts at 01:36 PM on September 21
Boaz: Your first four games have no picks.
posted by rcade at 01:39 PM on September 21
Rams by 6, other picks later...
posted by MeatSaber at 01:39 PM on September 21
San Francisco by 5
posted by bender at 01:44 PM on September 21
L.A.Rams by 6
Baltimore by 10
Denver by 17 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 13
Detroit by 1
Cleveland by 7
Minnesota by 3
New England by 23 LOCK
Miami by 7
Philadelphia by 13
New Orleans by 3
Tennessee by 3
Green Bay by 20 LOCK
Kansas City by 12
Oakland by 10
Dallas by 7
posted by ic23b at 01:45 PM on September 21
Rams by 10 (LOCK)
posted by truthhurts at 01:58 PM on September 21
San Francisco by 11
posted by tommytrump at 02:06 PM on September 21
Rams by 45 points over 49ers... lock
Baltimore by 7 over Jacksonville... lock
Denver by 10 over Buffalo... lock
Pittsburgh by 15 over Chicaqo...lock
Detroit by 3 over Atlanta
Indianapolis by 2 over Cleveland
Tampa Bay by 3 over Minnesota
New England by 7 over Houston... lock
Miami by 5 over NY Jets
Philadelphia by 10 over Giants... lock
Carolina by 7 over New Orleans
Tennessee by 1 over Seattle (screw the Seahawks!)
Oakland by 7 over the Redskns
Kansas City by 5 over the Chargers
Green Bay by 7 over Cincin
posted by moder8 at 02:26 PM on September 21
And Cowboys by 10 over Arizona
posted by moder8 at 02:27 PM on September 21
L.A. Rams at San Francisco on NFL (Thursday) LAR by 7
Baltimore at Jacksonville on Yahoo (Sunday) BAL by 5
Denver at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday) DEN by 8 LOCK
Pittsburgh at Chicago on CBS (Sunday) PIT by 9 LOCK
Atlanta at Detroit on Fox (Sunday) ATL by 3
Cleveland at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday) CLE by 4
Tampa Bay at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday) TB by 3
Houston at New England on CBS (Sunday) NE by 11
Miami at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday) MIA by 7
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia on CBS (Sunday) PHI by 10
New Orleans at Carolina on Fox (Sunday) CAR by 7
Seattle at Tennessee on Fox (Sunday) SEA by 3
Cincinnati at Green Bay on CBS (Sunday) GB by 5
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday) KC by 7 LOCK
Oakland at Washington on NBC (Sunday) OAK by 5
Dallas at Arizona on ESPN (Monday) ARI by 3
posted by werty at 02:42 PM on September 21
L.A. Rams by 7
Baltimore by 7
Denver by 9 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 4 LOCK
Detroit by 3
Cleveland by 6
Tampa Bay by 6
New England by 8
Miami by 4
Philadelphia by 3
Carolina by 3
Tennessee by 4
Green Bay by 6
Kansas City by 7 LOCK
Oakland by 7 LOCK
Dallas by 3
posted by cixelsyd at 02:48 PM on September 21
No mention of Kareem Hunt possible without credit being given to the New England run defense for setting the tone for his current stampede.
posted by beaverboard at 05:03 PM on September 21
Near the bottom of the standings here. Checked our EPL league ... ditto. Maybe we could find a rugby league so I could hit the Trifecta of Suck?
L.A. Rams by 20 LOCK
Baltimore by 8
Denver by 14
Chicago by 3
Atlanta by 17
Cleveland by 7
Minnesota by 3
New England by 18
N.Y. Jets by 2
Philadelphia by 10
Carolina by 5
Tennessee by 7
Green Bay by 20 LOCK
Kansas City by 17 LOCK
Oakland by 10 LOCK
Dallas by 15 LOCK
posted by jjzucal at 05:07 PM on September 21
Well now, a 4th best for the week has pulled me out of contention for the Costanza and into a competitive position for the upper levels. Not that this Easter egg hunter has a realistic chance, but...
Los Angeles (National Conference) by 12
Baltimore by 6
Denver by 17 LOCK
Indianapolis by 9
Tampa Bay by 10
Miami by 18 LOCK
Atlanta by 16 LOCK
Philadelphia by 7
Carolina by 10
Pittsburgh by 13 LOCK
New England by 14
Tennessee by 7
Green Bay by 21 LOCK
Kansas City by 27 LOCK
Oakland by 3
Arizona by 6
posted by Howard_T at 05:17 PM on September 21
L.A. Rams by 8
Baltimore by 6 - LOCK
Denver by 6
Pittsburgh by 10 - LOCK
Detroit by 6
Indianapolis by 3
Minnesota by 4
New England by 17 - LOCK
Miami by 4
Philadelphia by 7 - LOCK
Carolina by 8 - LOCK
Tennessee by 3
Green Bay by 11 - LOCK
Kansas City by 3
Oakland by 4
Dallas by 6
posted by tron7 at 05:39 PM on September 21
L.A. Rams by 9
Baltimore by 13
Denver by 13
Pittsburgh by 21
Atlanta by 10
Cleveland by 6
Tampa Bay by 3
New England by 30
Miami by 17
Philadelphia by 4
Carolina by 16
Tennessee by 7
Green Bay by 14
Kansas City by 11
Oakland by 9
Dallas by 13
posted by tahoemoj at 05:54 PM on September 21
L.A. Rams by 7
Baltimore by 4
Denver at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)
Atlanta by 3
Indianapolis by 7
Tampa Bay by 6
New England by 17 <-- lock
Miami at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)
Philadelphia by 7
Carolina by 9 <-- lock
Seattle by 3
Green Bay by 10 <-- lock
L.A. Chargers by 8
Oakland by 7
Dallas by 4
posted by rcade at 06:07 PM on September 21
Oh boy, I peaked in week two! All downhill from here, I'm sure.
LA by 5 tonight (fuck Stan Kroenke)
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:30 PM on September 21
San Francisco by 5
Baltimore by 6
Denver by 4
Chicago by 3
Atlanta by 4
Indianapolis by 7
Minnesota by 4
LOCK New England by 14 LOCK
Miami by 6
LOCK Philadelphia by 10 LOCK
Carolina by 6
Tennessee by 3
LOCK Green Bay by 17 LOCK
Kansas City by 8
Washington by 3
Dallas by 7
posted by bender at 07:18 PM on September 21
San Francisco by 11
Baltimore by 18
Denver by5
Pittsburgh by 18
Atlanta by 9
Indianapolis by 5
Tampa Bay by 8
New England by 12
Miami by 6
New York Giants by 8
Carolina by 13
Seattle by 10
Green Bay by 24
Kansas City by 12
Oakland by 2
Dallas by 7
posted by tommytrump at 07:35 PM on September 21
LA Rams by 5
posted by NoMich at 07:36 PM on September 21
L.A. Rams by 6 (from above)
Baltimore by 7
Denver by 10
Pittsburgh by 13 *lock*
Detroit by 3, in a shootout
Indianapolis by 7
Tampa Bay by 7
New England by 13 *lock*
Miami by 10
Philadelphia by 10
Carolina by 10 *lock*
Seattle by 7
Green Bay by 10 *lock*
Kansas City by 6
Oakland by 9 *lock*
Arizona by 3
posted by MeatSaber at 08:53 PM on September 21
Rams by 3 (in Wed's morning huddle)
Jacksonville by 6
Denver by 2
Pittsburgh by 10 LOCK
Atlanta by 4
Cleveland by 7
Tampa Bay by 6
New England by 16 LOCK
Miami by 10 LOCK
Philadelphia by 7 LOCK
Carolina by 3
Tennessee by 2
Green Bay by 5
Kansas City by 4
Raiders by 9
Dallas by 4
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:03 AM on September 22
With Bradford down I'd like to change my pick for that game to Tampa Bay by 3.
posted by tron7 at 02:32 PM on September 22
Ufez got 7 out of 7 locks correct and earned extra points on 4 of them, including an exact spread of Pittsburgh by 17. Nice!
posted by rcade at 01:16 PM on September 21