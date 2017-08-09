September 08, 2017

Premier League clubs’ brave move may be ruined by elite European predators: The Premier League voted to close its Summer transfer window on the Thursday before the opening weekend of the season beginning next season. Now they'll have to wait to see if any of the other big leagues follow, or else wait to see how many players get picked off in the two weeks or so the window remains open for Spain, Germany, France and Italy. Mourinho and Conte aren't worried... Popocorn not included

posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 11:38 AM - 0 comments