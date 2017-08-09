September 07, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Twelve: Well, we survived Labour Day - all of us, that is, except Hamilton's perfect winless record. Shed a tear and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 08:12 PM - 13 comments

CFL Picks:
Montreal by 5
Saskatchewan by 12
Ottawa by 7
Edmonton by 16

posted by bender at 12:35 PM on September 07

British Columbia by 9
Saskatchewan by 3
Ottawa by 17
Calgary by 7

posted by rcade at 03:40 PM on September 07

B. C. by 16

posted by tommytrump at 04:21 PM on September 07

Since Dr. J. seems to be among the missing (hope nothing is amiss), I will join the parade. Picks, picks, picks. I feel like a 5-year-old with finger to nose. At least I don't have to eat the results, just a lot of crow as I fail.

Alouettes face the Lions, but cats just love to eat little birdies. BC by 16

Roughriders try to trample the Bombers. The automobile replaced the horse, and the automobile has been superseded largely by the airplane. So it will be here. Winnipeg by 8

Tigercats at Redblacks needs no comment. Poor kitties. Ottawa by 19

Stamps at (Team Name TBD) has one team trying to continue its excellence and the other trying to get back to winning ways. Momentum counts. Calgary by 14

posted by Howard_T at 06:36 PM on September 07

Ottawa's cleaning up nicely and they sure cleaned the mat with the Als. Kevin Glenn continues his renaissance as the Riders poke holes in the Bombers' plans. Calgary's plans remain intact as they solidify their division lead, while Hamilton holds off a late Toronto surge to notch their first win of the season.

OTT @ MTLWPG @ SSKEDM @ CGYTOR @ HAM
ResultOttawa by 28Saskatchewan by 14Calgary by 21Hamilton by 2
Margin of Error20 to 3610 to 1815 to 271 to 3

Reever picks Hamilton, and it pays off: he leapfrogs argoal to grab first place.

SpoFiteOTT @ MTLSWPG @ SSKSEDM @ CGYSTOR @ HAMSPointsTotal Points
ReeverOttawa Calgary Hamilton3444
argoal Saskatchewan Calgary 242
ic23bOttawa Saskatchewan Calgary 341
jjzucal Saskatchewan15Calgary 340
Howard_TOttawa Saskatchewan Calgary 339
jagsnumberoneOttawa Saskatchewan Calgary 338
JPR Saskatchewan Calgary 238
cixelsyd Saskatchewan Calgary 236
DrJohnEvansOttawa Saskatchewan Calgary 334
tahoemojOttawa Calgary20 334
rcadeOttawa 133
tommytrumpOttawa21Saskatchewan18 Hamilton 532
benderOttawa Saskatchewan18Calgary15 530

With our Labour Day hangover behind us, it's full speed ahead into the home stretch.

WEEK 12

Montreal @ B.C. (Friday, September 8)
So this may seem like a cross-country match of bottom-dwellers, but Montreal could be playing for their playoff lives: if the season ended today, they'd lose out on the playoffs with a west crossover.

Saskatchewan @ Winnipeg (Saturday, September 9)
Saskatchewan climbed up out of last place, and has their eye on a divisional playoff spot. If they can sweep this home-and-home they're right in the conversation.

Hamilton @ Ottawa (Saturday, September 9)
Ottawa is good now! Hamilton is probably still bad.

Calgary @ Edmonton (Sunday, September 9)
Remember when Edmonton was a point out of first place? If they can't muster a better show against Calgary this week, that dream will be long gone.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 08:12 PM on September 07

B.C. by 18

Saskatchewan by 17

Ottawa by 12

Edmonton by 3

posted by jjzucal at 09:13 PM on September 07

B.C. by 8

Saskatchewan by 3

Ottawa by 20

Calgary by 23

posted by ic23b at 11:58 PM on September 07

BC by 13

Winnipeg by 17

Ottawa by 23

Calgary by 3

posted by jagsnumberone at 02:34 AM on September 08

BC by 10

Winnipeg by 3

Ottawa by 7

Calgary by 14

posted by cixelsyd at 10:46 AM on September 08

What the heck happened there? I posted the standings right after posting the post. Timestamps don't lie.

Anyway, here are my picks:

B.C. by 12
Winnipeg by 7
Ottawa by 19
Calgary by 3

posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:48 AM on September 08

B.C. by 16

Winnipeg by 19

Ottawa by 16

Calgary by 18

posted by tommytrump at 12:02 PM on September 08

BC by 8

Winnipeg by 4

Ottawa by 15

Calgary by 10

posted by Reever at 02:37 PM on September 08

B.C. by 12

(you spell cheque funny)

Winnipeg by 6

(your end zones are too big)

Ottawa by 22

(Rush is overrated)

Calgary by 5

(That Justin Trudeau sure is dreamy, though)

posted by tahoemoj at 03:31 PM on September 08

