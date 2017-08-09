September 07, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Twelve: Well, we survived Labour Day - all of us, that is, except Hamilton's perfect winless record. Shed a tear and make your picks inside.
posted by rcade at 03:40 PM on September 07
B. C. by 16
posted by tommytrump at 04:21 PM on September 07
Since Dr. J. seems to be among the missing (hope nothing is amiss), I will join the parade. Picks, picks, picks. I feel like a 5-year-old with finger to nose. At least I don't have to eat the results, just a lot of crow as I fail.
Alouettes face the Lions, but cats just love to eat little birdies. BC by 16
Roughriders try to trample the Bombers. The automobile replaced the horse, and the automobile has been superseded largely by the airplane. So it will be here. Winnipeg by 8
Tigercats at Redblacks needs no comment. Poor kitties. Ottawa by 19
Stamps at (Team Name TBD) has one team trying to continue its excellence and the other trying to get back to winning ways. Momentum counts. Calgary by 14
posted by Howard_T at 06:36 PM on September 07
Ottawa's cleaning up nicely and they sure cleaned the mat with the Als. Kevin Glenn continues his renaissance as the Riders poke holes in the Bombers' plans. Calgary's plans remain intact as they solidify their division lead, while Hamilton holds off a late Toronto surge to notch their first win of the season.
|OTT @ MTL
|WPG @ SSK
|EDM @ CGY
|TOR @ HAM
|Result
|Ottawa by 28
|Saskatchewan by 14
|Calgary by 21
|Hamilton by 2
|Margin of Error
|20 to 36
|10 to 18
|15 to 27
|1 to 3
Reever picks Hamilton, and it pays off: he leapfrogs argoal to grab first place.
|SpoFite
|OTT @ MTL
|S
|WPG @ SSK
|S
|EDM @ CGY
|S
|TOR @ HAM
|S
|Points
|Total Points
|Reever
|Ottawa
|Calgary
|Hamilton
|3
|4
|44
|argoal
|Saskatchewan
|Calgary
|2
|42
|ic23b
|Ottawa
|Saskatchewan
|Calgary
|3
|41
|jjzucal
|Saskatchewan
|15
|Calgary
|3
|40
|Howard_T
|Ottawa
|Saskatchewan
|Calgary
|3
|39
|jagsnumberone
|Ottawa
|Saskatchewan
|Calgary
|3
|38
|JPR
|Saskatchewan
|Calgary
|2
|38
|cixelsyd
|Saskatchewan
|Calgary
|2
|36
|DrJohnEvans
|Ottawa
|Saskatchewan
|Calgary
|3
|34
|tahoemoj
|Ottawa
|Calgary
|20
|3
|34
|rcade
|Ottawa
|1
|33
|tommytrump
|Ottawa
|21
|Saskatchewan
|18
|Hamilton
|5
|32
|bender
|Ottawa
|Saskatchewan
|18
|Calgary
|15
|5
|30
With our Labour Day hangover behind us, it's full speed ahead into the home stretch.
WEEK 12
Montreal @ B.C. (Friday, September 8)
So this may seem like a cross-country match of bottom-dwellers, but Montreal could be playing for their playoff lives: if the season ended today, they'd lose out on the playoffs with a west crossover.
Saskatchewan @ Winnipeg (Saturday, September 9)
Saskatchewan climbed up out of last place, and has their eye on a divisional playoff spot. If they can sweep this home-and-home they're right in the conversation.
Hamilton @ Ottawa (Saturday, September 9)
Ottawa is good now! Hamilton is probably still bad.
Calgary @ Edmonton (Sunday, September 9)
Remember when Edmonton was a point out of first place? If they can't muster a better show against Calgary this week, that dream will be long gone.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 08:12 PM on September 07
B.C. by 18
Saskatchewan by 17
Ottawa by 12
Edmonton by 3
posted by jjzucal at 09:13 PM on September 07
B.C. by 8
Saskatchewan by 3
Ottawa by 20
Calgary by 23
posted by ic23b at 11:58 PM on September 07
BC by 13
Winnipeg by 17
Ottawa by 23
Calgary by 3
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:34 AM on September 08
BC by 10
Winnipeg by 3
Ottawa by 7
Calgary by 14
posted by cixelsyd at 10:46 AM on September 08
What the heck happened there? I posted the standings right after posting the post. Timestamps don't lie.
Anyway, here are my picks:
B.C. by 12
Winnipeg by 7
Ottawa by 19
Calgary by 3
posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:48 AM on September 08
B.C. by 16
Winnipeg by 19
Ottawa by 16
Calgary by 18
posted by tommytrump at 12:02 PM on September 08
BC by 8
Winnipeg by 4
Ottawa by 15
Calgary by 10
posted by Reever at 02:37 PM on September 08
B.C. by 12
(you spell cheque funny)
Winnipeg by 6
(your end zones are too big)
Ottawa by 22
(Rush is overrated)
Calgary by 5
(That Justin Trudeau sure is dreamy, though)
posted by tahoemoj at 03:31 PM on September 08
CFL Picks:
Montreal by 5
Saskatchewan by 12
Ottawa by 7
Edmonton by 16
posted by bender at 12:35 PM on September 07