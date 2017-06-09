September 05, 2017

I doped like Maria Sharapova: and it was actually pretty great.
posted by rumple to tennis at 03:54 PM - 1 comment
Check out "Icarus" on Netflix - similar idea, at least at the start. It begins with a cyclist who gets a Russian doctor to help him get on an undetectable doping program, similar to many a pro-cyclist a decade ago, to see how it affects his performance. The documentary then moves toward telling the story of the doctor and Russian state-sponsored programs of the last few decades.
posted by sbacharach at 12:22 PM on September 06
