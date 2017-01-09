September 01, 2017

Ross Barkley Nixes Move to Chelsea on Transfer Deadline Day: Ross Barkley changed his mind at the last minute, scuttling a £35 million transfer from Everton to Chelsea. The Premier League champions have lost out in pursuit on several high-profile players including Romelu Lukaku, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fernando Llorente. They added Davide Zappacosta from Torino and Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City. More transfer news on Daily Express.
Only Everton: we start out with the best transfer window in forever-ever, then close it by not getting a target man (winding up disappointed in not being able to attract total-ass Diego Costa on a 4 month loan to stay in shape), have Rooney get done for DWI and Ross Barkley does whatever the hell he has done over the past 12 months. It was to the point he could have gone to Liverpool and most fans would have just been happy to have it all overwith.
posted by yerfatma at 02:20 PM on September 01
This was one of the weirder transfer dramas of which I'm aware. Did Barkley actually have a medical or not? Guess it depends on who you believe.
The open questions for me are Alexis Sanchez and (sob) Philip Coutinho. Neither got the move they really wanted and now I wonder if either or both will pull a Diego Costa-like sulk, or at least be a huge dressing room drag.
posted by billsaysthis at 12:00 PM on September 01