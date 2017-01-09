September 01, 2017

Ross Barkley Nixes Move to Chelsea on Transfer Deadline Day: Ross Barkley changed his mind at the last minute, scuttling a £35 million transfer from Everton to Chelsea. The Premier League champions have lost out in pursuit on several high-profile players including Romelu Lukaku, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fernando Llorente. They added Davide Zappacosta from Torino and Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City. More transfer news on Daily Express.

posted by rcade to soccer at 08:40 AM - 2 comments