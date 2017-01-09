August 31, 2017

Ticats prove they're not only bad, but clueless: The train wreck known as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats took their ineptitude to a higher level this week with the Monday hiring of controversial former Baylor head coach Art Briles to be an assistant coach, the reversing of Briles' signing by club officials on Tuesday, and the confirming of media reports that former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel received a tryout in Buffalo last week.
June Jones was responsible for the Briles hiring. The Ticats also figured they would have a shot at RG3 with Briles around.
They are clueless on many levels. They already have the most sought after young QB in the CFL with a horrendous offensive line and a receiving crew who drop 3 of every 4 perfect balls thrown in their direction.
posted by cixelsyd at 11:29 AM on September 01