August 30, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eleven: We're back at full strength, and just in time for Labour Day. Grab all the extra U's you can find and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 11:47 AM - 2 comments

Montreal fights back to send it to overtime, but the Bombers prevail in the extra frame. Once-mighty Edmonton is reeling as they give up 54 points to the Riders. The tide seems to be turning for Ottawa: the spread goes their way in a tough win against the Lions. And in unsurprising news, Calgary remains good.

WPG @ MTLSSK @ EDMBC @ OTTTOR @ CGY
ResultWinnipeg by 3Saskatchewan by 23Ottawa by 7Calgary by 16
Margin of Error2 to 416 to 305 to 911 to 21

Watch out argoal! Reever nails the Ottawa game to jump into a tie for first.

SpoFiteWPG @ MTLSSSK @ EDMSBC @ OTTSTOR @ CGYSPointsTotal Points
argoalWinnipeg Ottawa Calgary 340
ReeverWinnipeg Saskatchewan Ottawa7 Calgary 640
ic23bWinnipeg Ottawa Calgary18438
jjzucal 3 23 Calgary 337
JPRWinnipeg3 Calgary 436
Howard_TWinnipeg Ottawa6Calgary21536
jagsnumberoneWinnipeg Calgary14335
cixelsydWinnipeg Calgary18334
rcadeWinnipeg Ottawa6Calgary18532
DrJohnEvansWinnipeg Ottawa Calgary19431
tahoemojWinnipeg Calgary16431
tommytrumpWinnipeg Ottawa Calgary16427
benderWinnipeg Ottawa 225

Lay down your hammers and pick up your phones - it's time for the Labour Day Classic.

WEEK 11

Ottawa @ Montreal (Thursday, August 31)
Unlucky versus plucky: the pluck stops here. I'm counting on Ottawa's luck continuing to turn around.

Winnipeg @ Saskatchewan (Sunday, September 3)
Saskatchewan's last-place 4-4 record would have them in a tie for first were they in the East. Of course, if Saskatchewan was in the East, entire elements of Canada's national psyche would have to be re-evaluated, starting with the phrase "bunny hugs".

Edmonton @ Calgary (Monday, September 4)
Oof! Edmonton has lost two in a row and has slipped to third place. Fortunately for them, a win this week puts them back up top. Unfortunately for them, that win will have to come against Calgary.

Toronto @ Hamilton (Monday, September 4)
Toronto has been not-great, but Hamilton has been utterly dismal: winless, last in the league in both offence and defence, poor hiring decisions. But it's Labour Day so who knows.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:47 AM on August 30

Montreal by 7

Saskatchewan by 7

Calgary by 13

Toronto by 13

posted by cixelsyd at 12:12 PM on August 30

