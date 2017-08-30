August 30, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eleven: We're back at full strength, and just in time for Labour Day. Grab all the extra U's you can find and make your picks inside.
Montreal by 7
Saskatchewan by 7
Calgary by 13
Toronto by 13
Montreal fights back to send it to overtime, but the Bombers prevail in the extra frame. Once-mighty Edmonton is reeling as they give up 54 points to the Riders. The tide seems to be turning for Ottawa: the spread goes their way in a tough win against the Lions. And in unsurprising news, Calgary remains good.
Watch out argoal! Reever nails the Ottawa game to jump into a tie for first.
Lay down your hammers and pick up your phones - it's time for the Labour Day Classic.
WEEK 11
Ottawa @ Montreal (Thursday, August 31)
Unlucky versus plucky: the pluck stops here. I'm counting on Ottawa's luck continuing to turn around.
Winnipeg @ Saskatchewan (Sunday, September 3)
Saskatchewan's last-place 4-4 record would have them in a tie for first were they in the East. Of course, if Saskatchewan was in the East, entire elements of Canada's national psyche would have to be re-evaluated, starting with the phrase "bunny hugs".
Edmonton @ Calgary (Monday, September 4)
Oof! Edmonton has lost two in a row and has slipped to third place. Fortunately for them, a win this week puts them back up top. Unfortunately for them, that win will have to come against Calgary.
Toronto @ Hamilton (Monday, September 4)
Toronto has been not-great, but Hamilton has been utterly dismal: winless, last in the league in both offence and defence, poor hiring decisions. But it's Labour Day so who knows.
Good luck!
