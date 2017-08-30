August 29, 2017

Turner Field is Now Georgia State's Football Stadium: The Atlanta facility built as the 85,000-seat Centennial Olympic Stadium for the 1996 Summer Olympics and transformed into the 50,000-seat Atlanta Braves' Turner Field now has a third job. It has been turned into a 24,000-seat football stadium for the Georgia State Panthers that opens Thursday night. "When you realize the iconic nature of this stadium, the history that's in this stadium ... it's a fascinating opportunity for us," said Georgia State AD Charlie Cobb.

posted by rcade to football at 04:13 PM - 4 comments