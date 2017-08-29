August 28, 2017

Harvey Impacts LSU/BYU Game in Houston on Saturday: Saturday's college football game between LSU and BYU was going to be played in Houston, but the catastrophic flooding and damage from Hurricane Harvey makes a move likely. It may be played in Baton Rouge or New Orleans. This would be three years in a row that an LSU game was displaced. In 2015, flooding moved a game from the University of South Carolina to Baton Rouge. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew moved another from the University of Florida to Baton Rouge.

posted by rcade to football at 11:05 AM - 2 comments