August 28, 2017

Harvey Impacts LSU/BYU Game in Houston on Saturday: Saturday's college football game between LSU and BYU was going to be played in Houston, but the catastrophic flooding and damage from Hurricane Harvey makes a move likely. It may be played in Baton Rouge or New Orleans. This would be three years in a row that an LSU game was displaced. In 2015, flooding moved a game from the University of South Carolina to Baton Rouge. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew moved another from the University of Florida to Baton Rouge.
If they scheduled a game for the Horn of Africa, it might help the drought situation there.
posted by owlhouse at 04:20 AM on August 29
Maybe LSU should take the hint and stop playing football before the storms it's causing shred the entire southeastern United States?
posted by billsaysthis at 11:38 AM on August 28