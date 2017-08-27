August 26, 2017

...and Maybe the Dynamite Fizzles: Cleveland is having second thoughts about the Thomas-Irving trade after Isaiah Thomas took his physical. What's up here?
posted by Howard_T to basketball at 03:47 PM - 5 comments
Also, today I learned that there wasn't a pre-trade physical on the players. I thought that was something like step 1a
posted by NoMich at 04:37 PM on August 26
In a sense this is the pre-trade physical. Although the 2 sides in a trade agree on everything, it's not done until the players pass their physical. Irving was supposed to have his today.
So how does this trade work? The rumors are, according to Wojnarowski, that the last thing Cleveland wants is to void the deal. They are hoping for additional compensation, but Danny Ainge isn't about to give up anything too good. Tatum and Brown are out of the question, as is the Lakers' pick from Philadelphia. The best they might get is one of the basket full of 2nd round picks Boston owns.
If I were in charge, as I really should be, I would counter Cleveland's concerns about Thomas with Celtics' own worries about Irving's knees. Just tell Cleveland to take it or leave it. True, you will wind up with a pissed off Isaiah and Jae Crowder, but think of what Cleveland would be up against. Perhaps the Cavs best move would be to dump LeBron and Kyrie, not to the same team, and get a ton of good draft picks. I believe this might have been done by a certain Mr. Ainge recently.
posted by Howard_T at 05:12 PM on August 26
Gotcha. Thanks for the clarification. And yes, you should be in charge. Of everything.
posted by NoMich at 05:23 PM on August 26
Ainge got lucky before when he tried to trade an insane bundle of six draft picks for the chance to move up in the draft and take Justise Winslow. He is so fortunate that the Hornets didn't say yes. And the Hornets are idiots for saying no and drafting Frank Kaminsky, the man of 1000 facial expressions. He's the guy who couldn't give the sheriff a good reason why he let that man just walk in and rob the general store.
Ainge doesn't deserve to be lucky enough to have this trade voided, having missed on subway token chances to get other players like Butler and George before foolishly overpaying for Irving.
If the deal falls apart and everyone goes back home, Ainge is lucky again, because he's got a high quality coach who will find a way to reassemble the troops and get them motivated. Whatever it takes to make Crowder happy, do that. Hell, give him a raise that bumps him up a bit until he can get fair market value down the road.
If Kyrie goes back to Cleveland, what the hell is Tyronn Lue going to do or say that will make everything OK?
If Isaiah has a medical condition that will keep him from ever being 100% again, that's why you don't pay him the big bucks when his contract is up. It's sad but justifiable.
I like Ainge as a hoarder and value grabber a lot more than I do as a high roller. Stay away from Vegas, Danny. It's not your kind of place.
posted by beaverboard at 06:49 PM on August 26
Can you un-burn a jersey? Asking for a friend in Boston.
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:17 PM on August 26