Julian Edelman Knee Injury Could Be Torn ACL: Five plays into Friday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman suffered a knee injury that's feared to be a torn ACL. Edelman caught 98 passes for 1,106 yards and three touchdowns last season. Worst case here is a year-plus recovery that tempts the Patriots to save $3 million in cap space by releasing the 31-year-old.

posted by rcade to football at 08:56 AM - 0 comments