Is Mayweather-McGregor Too Dangerous to Allow?: Boxer Floyd Mayweather faces mixed martial artist Conor McGregor Saturday. The Association of Ringside Physicians believes the bout should never have been sanctioned because of McGregor's lack of boxing experience. "The thing I really fear, truly fear, is that somebody's going to get really hurt in this upcoming fight," group president Larry Lovelace said. He's not talking about Mayweather. Expected ticket sales are $70 million.

