August 24, 2017

Jaguars Demote Blake Bortles in Preseason: The Jacksonville Jaguars will start Chad Henne in tonight's preseason game. Blake Bortles has been awful this preseason after the team picked up the 2018 option on his contract. In three seasons as a starter, Bortles has as many pick-6 interceptions as wins. An AP writer calls Bortles "an inconsistent passer who struggles with mechanics, accuracy and decisions." Otherwise he's good.
Kaepernick seems like a pretty good fit for a Jaguars team that talks about a run-heavy, pass-reluctantly offense. He can pass well enough to keep defenses honest and is a running threat.
I'd love to see him come in. But I'm also invested in seeing him anywhere, because his blacklisting by the NFL over a political stance is egregious.
posted by rcade at 01:14 PM on August 24
Chad Henne and Matt Moore are now the NFL's designated Florida team QB's and mediocrity assurance officers.
Bortles still has a job because when Shahid Khan watches his Jags play, the QB evokes fond memories of something that is dear to Khan's heart. A rear bumper.
It's not too late to put Will Ferrell in uniform as a stunt double.
God forbid they would consider bringing in Kaepernick.
posted by beaverboard at 09:30 AM on August 24