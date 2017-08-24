August 24, 2017

Jaguars Demote Blake Bortles in Preseason: The Jacksonville Jaguars will start Chad Henne in tonight's preseason game. Blake Bortles has been awful this preseason after the team picked up the 2018 option on his contract. In three seasons as a starter, Bortles has as many pick-6 interceptions as wins. An AP writer calls Bortles "an inconsistent passer who struggles with mechanics, accuracy and decisions." Otherwise he's good.

posted by rcade to football at 08:55 AM - 2 comments