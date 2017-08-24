August 24, 2017

The Death of a Teenage Quarterback: It isn't supposed to happen here, in Hometown, USA. It isn't supposed to happen anywhere, but children die after playing football more often than you know. And Evan Murray's family wants you to know the story of his final game.
posted by paulus andronicus to football at 03:32 AM - 1 comment
This is a well-written piece. I didn't know Bleacher Report commissioned these kinds of long, narrative stories.
The cause of death isn't a typical football injury, but when you read the description of the hits he took, it's hard not to blame the sport.
I was grateful that my kids didn't have any interest in playing. My oldest son is 6-foot-6 and was a stocky kid in high school. When I saw during his graduation how he towered over classmates, I asked him afterwards how many times he was asked to play football at school. "Approximately 100," he answered.
posted by rcade at 01:50 PM on August 24