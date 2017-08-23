August 22, 2017

NBA Rookies Predict the Rookie of the Year: NBA.Com asked 39 rookies to predict who would be the rookie of the year next season. They picked the No. 9 pick, Dennis Smith Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks. The rest of the top 5 were Lonzo Ball (Lakers), Markelle Fultz (76ers) and a three-way tie between Kyle Kuzma (Lakers), Donovan Mitchell (Jazz) and Ben Simmons (76ers).

posted by rcade to basketball at 04:03 PM - 4 comments

That would NC State's Dennis Smith, Jr!

posted by NoMich at 06:35 PM on August 22

I saw Smith play a little in the summer league. It's amazing he fell to Dallas.

posted by rcade at 07:38 PM on August 22

From the little I saw during the summer, I liked Dennis and Donovan.

posted by beaverboard at 09:43 PM on August 22

please no more Lonzo Ball hype -____-

posted by FLsportsman at 10:46 PM on August 22

