August 22, 2017

Victoria Azarenka Can't Play U.S. Open Because of Custody Case: Victoria Azarenka missed last year's U.S. Open due to pregnancy and will miss this year's due to a family court battle over that child. A court order prohibits either parent from taking the child out of California while custody is resolved. Azarenka, 28 and a two-time finalist, played well at Wimbledon upon her post-pregnancy return to tennis, reaching the fourth round before a loss to second-seed Simona Halep.

posted by rcade to tennis at 08:20 AM - 1 comment