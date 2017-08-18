August 15, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Nine: No surprises this week, except maybe for the fact that Kevin Glenn has discovered time travel. Turn the clock back and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 11:08 PM - 13 comments
Winnipeg by 3
Ottawa by 7
Calgary by 13
Montreal by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 11:37 PM on August 15
Winnipeg by 3
Ottawa by 7
Calgary by 10
Toronto by 4
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:48 AM on August 16
Winnipeg by 4
Ottawa by 13
Calgary by 10
Montreal by 9
posted by rcade at 09:12 AM on August 16
Edmonton by 15
Ottawa by 21
B.C. by 8
Toronto by 15
posted by tommytrump at 10:30 AM on August 16
Edmonton by 7
Ottawa by 12
Calgary by 24
Montreal by 10
posted by ic23b at 02:12 PM on August 16
Winnipeg by 3
Ottawa by 18
Calgary by 14
Montreal by 8
posted by tahoemoj at 07:30 PM on August 16
Edmonton by two
Ottawa by three
Calgary by four
Argonauts by one
posted by argoal at 08:16 PM on August 16
Making the picks while celebrating the anniversary of the Battle of Bennington. John Stark led a group of New Hampshire militiamen to Bennington where they caught a foraging party of British regulars by surprise. The defeat caused the British to rethink the plan for a force to come north from New York to join Burgoyne's force for a drive eastward to Boston. Without the reinforcements, Burgoyne was brought to battle at Saratoga and defeated. The whole course of the war was changed.
Eskimos go into their game with the Blue Bombers in rather the same position as the British in 1777, that is undefeated. Bombers are at their own aerodrome and have made 3 successful flights in a row. Eskimos might get themselves into a bit of trouble here. Winnipeg by 8
There are those who say tht a cure for continuing poor results is a brief vacation in a pleasant lakeside setting. so will it be for the Redblack. Ottawa by 12
Lions tried to chew on a bit of horse meat in Saskatchewan last week but were severely mauled for their efforts. Now a different set of livestock is coming to the Lions' den. Can the Lions recover? Calgary by 6
Montreal vs Toronto means Canadiens vs Maple Leafs, Alouettes vs Argonauts, and Blue Jays vs Expos. Oh yeah, that ended a whie ago. So did any resemblance of football excellence between the two big eastern cities. Argos are at home, so I will go with that. Toronto by 9
posted by Howard_T at 12:23 AM on August 17
Edmonton by 8
Ottawa by 13
Calgary by 10
Toronto by 7
posted by jjzucal at 09:33 AM on August 17
Winnipeg by 9
Ottawa by 4
Calgary by 8
Montreal by 19
posted by bender at 01:23 PM on August 17
Edmonton by 12
Ottawa by 12
Calgary by 12
Montreal by 5
posted by DrJohnEvans at 08:34 PM on August 17
JPR's picks were emailed to me:
Win 4
Ott 5
Cal 5
Mont 4
posted by DrJohnEvans at 08:35 PM on August 17
Ottawa loses another game by a single score as Edmonton stays perfect. Montreal's D keeps the Argos out of the end zone. Hamilton loses again, and holy crap, Kevin Glenn looks like his 2012 self as the Riders destroy the Lions.
Not much movement this week. argoal nearly gives up first place but is rescued by Saskatchewan.
Three clear favourites and one big ol' WTF.
WEEK 9
Edmonton @ Winnipeg (Thursday, August 17)
Winnipeg's on a nice little run, with three wins in a row. But Edmonton hasn't lost yet, and it's real tough to bet against that streak.
Ottawa @ Hamilton (Friday, August 18)
I sound like a broken record: Ottawa is a hard-luck 1-6, but has only given up 15 points more than they've scored. That said, a trip to Hamilton is usually good for what ails you.
Calgary @ B.C. (Friday, August 18)
The Lions are trying to carve out position in the busy West, but giving up 41 points to Kevin Glenn is not a confidence builder. Meanwhile, the Stamps continue to be good.
Montreal @ Toronto (Saturday, August 19)
Your guess is as good as mine!
Good luck!
