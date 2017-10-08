August 09, 2017

Join SportsFilter's Fantasy Premier League: The Premier League season begins Friday, which means it's time to build your squad for our Fantasy Premier League. Use the link to join (or go here and use the code is 2736097-640829). Returning teams may be entered automatically.
Just give me the trophy at Christmas! Oh, wait, the season doesn't end until May ...?
posted by jjzucal at 12:11 PM on August 09
"...sales figures and property prices have risen; people have smiled their way through the streets; old married couples have resumed honeymoon sex; teenage children have volunteered for household jobs; the sun has shone all day and rain has fallen only at night."
The indirect impacts of promotion to the Premier League.
posted by owlhouse at 11:41 PM on August 09
I seem to have been automatically entered, as have a bunch of the players from last season. Game on, bitches!
posted by billsaysthis at 11:58 AM on August 09