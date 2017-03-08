August 02, 2017

Legendary Notre Dame Coach Ara Parseghian Dies at 94: Parseghian took the reins of a 2-7 Fighting Irish team and went 9-1 the next year. He would bring Notre Dame back to national prominence, including two national championships. A legendary presence in college football, Parseghian was universally loved, even by his fiercest opponents.

posted by Etrigan to football at 09:19 PM - 1 comment