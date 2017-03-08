August 01, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Seven: No spreads nailed this week, but that's largely because Hamilton lost by 59 points. Don't move to Hamilton, kids. Fight that rent increase and make your picks inside.
Calgary by 20
Ottawa by 3
Edmonton by 26
BC by 10
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:09 AM on August 02
Calgary by 19
Ottawa by 6
Edmonton by 19
B.C. by 12
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:00 AM on August 02
Calgary by 9
Winnipeg by 7
Edmonton by 17
BC by 8
posted by cixelsyd at 10:09 AM on August 02
This week, we come dangerously close to using math.
And I come dangerously close to using meth. My picks are terrible.
posted by rcade at 10:48 AM on August 02
Calgary by 28
Ottawa by 3
Edmonton by 14
B.C. by 12
posted by ic23b at 06:44 PM on August 02
Toronto by 5
Ottawa by 10
Edmonton by 31
Saskatchewan by 5
posted by tommytrump at 06:54 PM on August 02
I'd rather not discuss that abomination of a prevent defense Montreal showed. Made me regret watching whatever ESPN channel I was watching.
Toronto by 8
Ottawa by 3
Edmonton by 10
B.C. by 7
posted by jjzucal at 07:29 PM on August 02
On a nice quiet evening here in New Hampshire it is time to once again make some picks. After some of the shenanigans we witnessed last week, we wonder if it is really possible to apply any logical reasoning to making your choices. Perhaps gathering the cats together and having them decide would be good. Last time I did that they would pick only Hamilton Tigercats and BC Lions, so that didn't work too well.
The Stampede obliterated Hamilton last week, but can they run over Toronto in the same manner? It won't be a 59 point margin, but it won't exactly be a cliff hanger either. Calgary by 18
What just happened part 1: Montreal looked like there's no way Blue Bombers could come back on them, but all of a sudden it's a one-point win for the Bombers If Ottawa gets a lead, their defense should try to use barbed wire, claymore mines, and perhaps some armored vehicles. Winnipeg by 6
What just happened part 2: Edmonton is leaving the door wide open for a BC upset, but then the universe rights itself and Edmonton pulls away. In the meantime, Hamilton begins to wonder if not showing up would have been a good option last week. I'm not sure there is enough left of Hamilton to show up this week. Edmonton by 17
For better than 3 quarters BC was in top form. Then Edmonton put up the stop sign, and BC obeyed. Rough Riders do not have any signs to show, so Lions will not slow down. BC by 14
posted by Howard_T at 09:34 PM on August 02
Drama in the Peg as Montreal squanders a 12-point lead with two minutes to go. B.C. hangs tough in Edmonton, but it's the home side that pulls away for the win. Kevin Glenn fulfils the prophecies, while Hamilton... uh... loses.
Points are back to normal, but argoal's widened his lead to three points.
WEEK 7
Calgary @ Toronto (Thursday, August 3)
Trend: Toronto is 3-0 against the East and 0-3 against the West. That is not ideal when playing Calgary.
Winnipeg @ Ottawa (Friday, August 4)
Ottawa's gotta be due, right? They're 1-4-1 but haven't lost any game by more than five points.
Hamilton @ Edmonton (Friday, August 4)
Trend: Edmonton is undefeated! Hamilton is winless! So naturally Hamilton will win this game by 21 points.
Saskatchewan @ B.C. (Saturday, August 5)
I'm going to start calculating Saskatchewan's odds based on the number of games Kevin Glenn played for the opposing team. Glenn played 18 games for the Lions in 2014, so I give B.C. 8-1 odds this week.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:54 PM on August 01