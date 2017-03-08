August 01, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Seven: No spreads nailed this week, but that's largely because Hamilton lost by 59 points. Don't move to Hamilton, kids. Fight that rent increase and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:54 PM - 9 comments

Drama in the Peg as Montreal squanders a 12-point lead with two minutes to go. B.C. hangs tough in Edmonton, but it's the home side that pulls away for the win. Kevin Glenn fulfils the prophecies, while Hamilton... uh... loses.

MTL @ WPGBC @ EDMTOR @ SSKHAM @ CGY
ResultWinnipeg by 1Edmonton by 11Saskatchewan by 11Calgary by 59
Margin of Error1 to 18 to 148 to 1441 to 77

Points are back to normal, but argoal's widened his lead to three points.

SpoFiteCGY @ WPGSOTT @ SSKSHAM @ EDMSMTL @ TORSPointsTotal Points
argoalWinnipeg Edmonton Calgary 326
ic23bWinnipeg Edmonton Calgary 323
jjzucalWinnipeg Edmonton10 Calgary 423
JPR Calgary 122
ReeverWinnipeg Saskatchewan Calgary 322
cixelsydWinnipeg Edmonton Calgary 320
jagsnumberoneWinnipeg Edmonton Calgary 320
rcade Saskatchewan Calgary 217
tommytrumpWinnipeg Edmonton Calgary 317
DrJohnEvansWinnipeg Calgary 216
Howard_TWinnipeg Edmonton Calgary 316
benderWinnipeg Saskatchewan Calgary 315
tahoemoj Calgary 113

This week, we come dangerously close to using math.

WEEK 7

Calgary @ Toronto (Thursday, August 3)
Trend: Toronto is 3-0 against the East and 0-3 against the West. That is not ideal when playing Calgary.

Winnipeg @ Ottawa (Friday, August 4)
Ottawa's gotta be due, right? They're 1-4-1 but haven't lost any game by more than five points.

Hamilton @ Edmonton (Friday, August 4)
Trend: Edmonton is undefeated! Hamilton is winless! So naturally Hamilton will win this game by 21 points.

Saskatchewan @ B.C. (Saturday, August 5)
I'm going to start calculating Saskatchewan's odds based on the number of games Kevin Glenn played for the opposing team. Glenn played 18 games for the Lions in 2014, so I give B.C. 8-1 odds this week.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:54 PM on August 01

Calgary by 20

Ottawa by 3

Edmonton by 26

BC by 10

posted by jagsnumberone at 01:09 AM on August 02

Calgary by 19
Ottawa by 6
Edmonton by 19
B.C. by 12

posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:00 AM on August 02

Calgary by 9

Winnipeg by 7

Edmonton by 17

BC by 8

posted by cixelsyd at 10:09 AM on August 02

This week, we come dangerously close to using math.

And I come dangerously close to using meth. My picks are terrible.

posted by rcade at 10:48 AM on August 02

Calgary by 28

Ottawa by 3

Edmonton by 14

B.C. by 12

posted by ic23b at 06:44 PM on August 02

Toronto by 5

Ottawa by 10

Edmonton by 31

Saskatchewan by 5

posted by tommytrump at 06:54 PM on August 02

I'd rather not discuss that abomination of a prevent defense Montreal showed. Made me regret watching whatever ESPN channel I was watching.

Toronto by 8

Ottawa by 3

Edmonton by 10

B.C. by 7

posted by jjzucal at 07:29 PM on August 02

On a nice quiet evening here in New Hampshire it is time to once again make some picks. After some of the shenanigans we witnessed last week, we wonder if it is really possible to apply any logical reasoning to making your choices. Perhaps gathering the cats together and having them decide would be good. Last time I did that they would pick only Hamilton Tigercats and BC Lions, so that didn't work too well.

The Stampede obliterated Hamilton last week, but can they run over Toronto in the same manner? It won't be a 59 point margin, but it won't exactly be a cliff hanger either. Calgary by 18

What just happened part 1: Montreal looked like there's no way Blue Bombers could come back on them, but all of a sudden it's a one-point win for the Bombers If Ottawa gets a lead, their defense should try to use barbed wire, claymore mines, and perhaps some armored vehicles. Winnipeg by 6

What just happened part 2: Edmonton is leaving the door wide open for a BC upset, but then the universe rights itself and Edmonton pulls away. In the meantime, Hamilton begins to wonder if not showing up would have been a good option last week. I'm not sure there is enough left of Hamilton to show up this week. Edmonton by 17

For better than 3 quarters BC was in top form. Then Edmonton put up the stop sign, and BC obeyed. Rough Riders do not have any signs to show, so Lions will not slow down. BC by 14

posted by Howard_T at 09:34 PM on August 02

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.