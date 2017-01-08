July 31, 2017

Cubs Give Steve Bartman a World Series Ring: The Chicago Cubs gave a World Series ring today to Steve Bartman. "While no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade, we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization. After all he has sacrificed, we are proud to recognize Steve Bartman with this gift today," owner Tom Ricketts said. Bartman responded with gratitude and said, "I am relieved and hopeful that the saga of the 2003 foul ball incident surrounding my family and me is finally over."

