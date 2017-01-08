July 31, 2017

Cubs Give Steve Bartman a World Series Ring: The Chicago Cubs gave a World Series ring today to Steve Bartman. "While no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade, we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization. After all he has sacrificed, we are proud to recognize Steve Bartman with this gift today," owner Tom Ricketts said. Bartman responded with gratitude and said, "I am relieved and hopeful that the saga of the 2003 foul ball incident surrounding my family and me is finally over."
Good for the Cubs for doing this and excellent for Bartman for receiving it and it making him happy.
posted by NoMich at 03:31 PM on July 31
Moises to followers: the red "C" has been Barted.
posted by beaverboard at 04:19 PM on July 31
I love Bartman for his continued refusal to seek publicity or money off his infamy. Even in this great move by the Cubs, all we get is a statement.
posted by rcade at 02:34 PM on July 31