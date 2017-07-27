July 26, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Six: The league played one more game than usual, but our little pick 'em scored approximately one million more points than usual. I don't even recognize the standings anymore. Blink twice and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:42 AM - 10 comments

Comebacks all over! Ottawa comes out strong and holds off a late Montreal surge for the win. Hamilton finally puts some points on the board, but their defence lets them down late as Edmonton completes the comeback. The Esks weren't the only team with an 18-point fourth: after giving up 21 in the third, the Lions shock the Bombers with their own big comeback. Calgary wallops the Riders in the only blowout of the week, and Toronto fights off a feisty Redblacks offence to seal the deal with a time-expiring field goal winner.

MTL @ OTTEDM @ HAMWPG @ BCSSK @ CGYOTT @ TOR
ResultOttawa by 5Edmonton by 3B.C. by 3Calgary by 17Toronto by 3
Margin of Error4 to 72 to 42 to 412 to 222 to 4

I know we had an extra game last week, but holy points, Batman! Eight spreads nailed, including three—count 'em, THREE—by argoal to jump into first with points to spare.

SpoFiteMTL @ OTTSEDM @ HAMSWPG @ BCSSSK @ CGYSOTT @ TORSPointsTotal Points
argoalOttawa5Edmonton B.C.3 Calgary Toronto31123
JPROttawa Edmonton4B.C.4Calgary Toronto3921
ic23bOttawa4Edmonton4B.C. Calgary14Toronto31020
jjzucalOttawa6Edmonton Calgary13Toronto 619
ReeverOttawa Edmonton3B.C. Calgary Toronto 719
cixelsydOttawa7Edmonton 3Calgary Toronto 617
jagsnumberoneOttawa5 Edmonton Calgary14Toronto 717
rcade Edmonton B.C. Calgary17Toronto 615
tommytrumpOttawa B.C. Calgary Toronto 414
DrJohnEvansOttawa Edmonton B.C. Calgary16 514
Howard_T Edmonton B.C. Calgary Toronto 413
bender B.C. Toronto 212
tahoemoj Edmonton Calgary14Toronto 412

This week's narratives nearly wrote themselves, but I still had to step in at the last minute.

WEEK 6

Montreal @ Winnipeg (Thursday, July 27)
Battle of the mushy middle! I guess Montreal is a win out of first, but I'm not buying what they're selling just yet.

B.C. @ Edmonton (Friday, July 28)
Battle for the division! League's best offence versus the league's best defence - and neither ranking is particularly close.

Toronto @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, July 29)
This game is also happening! Toronto may be good now? But Saskatchewan is probably still bad. But I never feel comfortable when Kevin Glenn starts against the Argos.

Hamilton @ Calgary (Sunday, July 29)
League's worst offence on the road against a very very good team! Things don't seem to be getting much easier for Hamilton.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:42 AM on July 26

WPG 8

EDM 7

TOR 7

CAL 10

posted by cixelsyd at 10:50 AM on July 26

Winnipeg by 17

Edmonton by 17

Toronto by 17

Calgary by 27

posted by tommytrump at 11:49 AM on July 26

I get an exact 17-point spread and fall further behind. Canada why hast thou forsaken me, eh?

posted by rcade at 01:18 PM on July 26

Winnipeg by 6

Edmonton by 3

Toronto by 3

Calgary by 20

posted by ic23b at 08:40 PM on July 26

Winnipeg by 5

Edmonton by 10

Toronto by 10

Calgary by 13

posted by jjzucal at 08:53 PM on July 26

Can't wait until tomorrow to finish these. Wife and I will do a day in Boston tomorrow; plans are a harbor cruise followed by dinner and drinks with our son. The kid has moved into a new place in North Quincy, so he wants to show it off. It's not all pleasure; wife needs to visit the Charlie Card Store to get her new Senior Fare card for the Boston MBTA. It gets you half price, but for my wife this includes the sad realization that she has now reached the age of official old fart status. So sad.

The picks:

Alouettes vs Blue Bombers features little feathery birds against things that drop highly lethal eggs. Every once in a while a bird strike will bring down an aircraft, but most bird strikes tend to hurt the bird a lot more. Winnipeg by 8

The saying is that offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships. I'm not trying to predict the ultimate league outcome, just one game. Edmonton by 3

Riders seem to be falling off the horse lately, while the Argos find some fair sailing in spots. Toronto by 15

Poor little kitties find themselves in the middle of a pack of rampaging quadrupeds. It will not be pretty. Calgary by 18

posted by Howard_T at 11:10 PM on July 26

Winnipeg by 6

Edmonton by 7

Toronto by3

Calgary by 10

posted by jagsnumberone at 12:23 AM on July 27

Winnipeg by 14
B.C. by 16
Saskatchewan by 18
Calgary by 14

posted by bender at 09:25 AM on July 27

Winnipeg by 4

Edmonton by two

Toronto by three

Calgary by 11

posted by argoal at 09:48 AM on July 27

