July 26, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Six: The league played one more game than usual, but our little pick 'em scored approximately one million more points than usual. I don't even recognize the standings anymore. Blink twice and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:42 AM - 10 comments
WPG 8
EDM 7
TOR 7
CAL 10
posted by cixelsyd at 10:50 AM on July 26
Winnipeg by 17
Edmonton by 17
Toronto by 17
Calgary by 27
posted by tommytrump at 11:49 AM on July 26
I get an exact 17-point spread and fall further behind. Canada why hast thou forsaken me, eh?
posted by rcade at 01:18 PM on July 26
Winnipeg by 6
Edmonton by 3
Toronto by 3
Calgary by 20
posted by ic23b at 08:40 PM on July 26
Winnipeg by 5
Edmonton by 10
Toronto by 10
Calgary by 13
posted by jjzucal at 08:53 PM on July 26
Can't wait until tomorrow to finish these. Wife and I will do a day in Boston tomorrow; plans are a harbor cruise followed by dinner and drinks with our son. The kid has moved into a new place in North Quincy, so he wants to show it off. It's not all pleasure; wife needs to visit the Charlie Card Store to get her new Senior Fare card for the Boston MBTA. It gets you half price, but for my wife this includes the sad realization that she has now reached the age of official old fart status. So sad.
The picks:
Alouettes vs Blue Bombers features little feathery birds against things that drop highly lethal eggs. Every once in a while a bird strike will bring down an aircraft, but most bird strikes tend to hurt the bird a lot more. Winnipeg by 8
The saying is that offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships. I'm not trying to predict the ultimate league outcome, just one game. Edmonton by 3
Riders seem to be falling off the horse lately, while the Argos find some fair sailing in spots. Toronto by 15
Poor little kitties find themselves in the middle of a pack of rampaging quadrupeds. It will not be pretty. Calgary by 18
posted by Howard_T at 11:10 PM on July 26
Winnipeg by 6
Edmonton by 7
Toronto by3
Calgary by 10
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:23 AM on July 27
Winnipeg by 14
B.C. by 16
Saskatchewan by 18
Calgary by 14
posted by bender at 09:25 AM on July 27
Winnipeg by 4
Edmonton by two
Toronto by three
Calgary by 11
posted by argoal at 09:48 AM on July 27
Comebacks all over! Ottawa comes out strong and holds off a late Montreal surge for the win. Hamilton finally puts some points on the board, but their defence lets them down late as Edmonton completes the comeback. The Esks weren't the only team with an 18-point fourth: after giving up 21 in the third, the Lions shock the Bombers with their own big comeback. Calgary wallops the Riders in the only blowout of the week, and Toronto fights off a feisty Redblacks offence to seal the deal with a time-expiring field goal winner.
I know we had an extra game last week, but holy points, Batman! Eight spreads nailed, including three—count 'em, THREE—by argoal to jump into first with points to spare.
This week's narratives nearly wrote themselves, but I still had to step in at the last minute.
WEEK 6
Montreal @ Winnipeg (Thursday, July 27)
Battle of the mushy middle! I guess Montreal is a win out of first, but I'm not buying what they're selling just yet.
B.C. @ Edmonton (Friday, July 28)
Battle for the division! League's best offence versus the league's best defence - and neither ranking is particularly close.
Toronto @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, July 29)
This game is also happening! Toronto may be good now? But Saskatchewan is probably still bad. But I never feel comfortable when Kevin Glenn starts against the Argos.
Hamilton @ Calgary (Sunday, July 29)
League's worst offence on the road against a very very good team! Things don't seem to be getting much easier for Hamilton.
Good luck!
