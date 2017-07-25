July 23, 2017

DEMPSEY STRIKE TIES ALL-TIME MNT GOALS RECORD, CAPS USA'S 2-0 GOLD CUP SEMIFINAL WIN VS. COSTA RICA: They'll face the winner of tonight's Mexico-Jamaica match. While Dempsey was definitely the super-sub, Jozy Altidore had a strong night in which he wasn't bitten even once and Darlington Nagbe was probably man of the match. Coach Bruce Arena now has the team unbeaten in 13 matches since taking over last Fall.
billsaysthis
The U.S. played well, but Tim Howard once again saved our bacon. Costa Rica played well enough to get a draw.
Landon Donovan's smile after Clint Dempsey tied his record was a nice moment. That kick was a work of art.
rcade at 12:00 PM on July 23