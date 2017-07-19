July 18, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Five: You're not seeing double: Ottawa plays twice this week and we've had three leaders in four weeks. And yes, that's an early Wednesday game on your calendar. Get your vision checked and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 01:01 PM - 8 comments
Ottawa by 5
Edmonton by 12
Winnipeg by 6
Calgary by 14
Toronto by 10
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:38 PM on July 18
Ottawa by 4
Edmonton by 4
B.C. by 8
Calgary by 14
Toronto by 3
posted by ic23b at 01:48 PM on July 18
Ottawa by 18
Hamilton by 8
B.C. by 18
Calgary by 8
Toronto by 13
posted by tommytrump at 01:52 PM on July 18
Ottawa by 7
Edmonton by 20
Winnipeg by 3
Toronto by 9
posted by cixelsyd at 03:39 PM on July 18
Montreal by 3
Edmonton by 12
Winnipeg by 8
Calgary by 14
Toronto by 6
I'm no better at picking CFL games than I am at picking NFL games. And I take some comfort in that.
posted by tahoemoj at 04:08 PM on July 18
cixelsyd, I think you're missing a pick (Saskatchewan/Calgary).
posted by tommytrump at 07:01 PM on July 18
I believe this is the first time I have led this merry bunch. Let's see if I can keep this up AND prepare for the EPL fantasy season.
Ottawa by 6
Edmonton by 23
Winnipeg by 5
Calgary by 13
Toronto by 17
posted by jjzucal at 08:25 PM on July 18
Toronto comes out strong but fades in the home stretch as Winnipeg hands them a million dollar loss. A big fourth quarter puts Montreal over the top in a Calgary upset. A nailbiter out west, but Ottawa can't quite seal the deal and Edmonton takes it home. Closer to home, Hamilton loses again.
Another tough week for points, but jjzucal nabs three to leapfrog into first. Honourable mention for Reever whose 5 points lands him square in the logjam for second.
It's a no-bye week, and Ottawa draws the short straw.
WEEK 5
Montreal @ Ottawa (Wednesday, July 19)
Montreal's been a pleasant surprise, but Ottawa's three tough-luck losses means they're still looking for their first win. I'll take Ottawa's regression over Montreal's.
Edmonton @ Hamilton (Thursday, July 20)
Hamilton's three losses have been anything but tough luck: they're getting smoked. Edmonton's at the top of their division with a perfect 3-0 record, but all their victories have been tight. Still, you gotta take the Esks until Hamilton proves they can play.
Winnipeg @ B.C. (Friday, July 21)
The Lions have looked great to open the season - but their depth may be tested. Do you believe in the second coming of Travis Lulay?
Saskatchewan @ Calgary (Saturday, July 22)
When I'm making these predictions, I look at all the numbers, take injuries into consideration, and weight recent performance more heavily. Then I remember that Kevin Glenn is starting for the Riders and I give up trying to predict anything.
Ottawa @ Toronto (Monday, July 24)
Redblacks take two! Toronto has surprisingly played better than their 2-2 record would suggest. Maybe they're due for an old-fashioned Argo bounce?
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 01:01 PM on July 18