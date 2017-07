Roger Federer Wins 8th Wimbledon Championship: Roger Federer has won the Wimbledon men's final, defeating Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4. It's his eighth title in the tournament, passing Pete Sampras and William Renshaw, and his record 19th Grand Slam win. Federer, 35, last won in 2012.

