Garbine Muguruza Wins Wimbledon Crown: Garbine Muguruza turned a close match against Venus Williams into a rout, defeating her in the Wimbledon final 7-5, 6-0 for her first victory in the championship. It's the second major for the 23-year-old Spaniard. Williams, the oldest Wimbledon finalist since 1994 at age 37, had two set points in the first set.

posted by rcade to tennis at 11:00 AM - 0 comments