July 12, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Four: In the CFL, scoring is up. In our little pick 'em, scoring is down. The solution is clichéd yet practical: bet big or go home. Widen your spreads and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 01:29 PM - 10 comments
Toronto by 3
Calgary by 16
Edmonton by 6
B.C. by 10
posted by ic23b at 02:31 PM on July 12
Toronto by 7
Calgary by 10
Edmonton by 7
BC by 17
posted by cixelsyd at 02:37 PM on July 12
Winnipeg by 5
Calgary by 10
Ottawa by 15
B.C. by 10
posted by tommytrump at 02:56 PM on July 12
Toronto by 10
Calgary by 13
Ottawa by 8
B.C. by 12
posted by tahoemoj at 03:39 PM on July 12
The CFL site has Toronto/Winnipeg playing tomorrow instead of today.
Winnipeg by 7
posted by rcade at 04:18 PM on July 12
Thursday it is.
posted by cixelsyd at 05:32 PM on July 12
No wonder today's flights to Winnipeg were so cheap.
posted by DrJohnEvans at 05:55 PM on July 12
Toronto by 4
Calgary by 10
Edmonton by 10
B.C. by 14
posted by jjzucal at 09:20 PM on July 12
Toronto by 6
Calgary by 11
Edmonton by 3
Hamilton by 2
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:32 PM on July 12
B.C. leans on their ground game to notch a solid win in Montreal, while Calgary's big second half ensures they remain undefeated. Speaking of big second halves, Toronto needed one after scoring only a rouge in the first, and boy did they get it. Out west, that Kevin Glenn magic has the Riders sitting pretty.
A low-scoring week, but jjzucal notches three to move into a tie for first.
Three weeks of football in the books, and our narratives are finally beginning to sprout.
WEEK 4
Toronto @ Winnipeg (Wednesday, July 13)
Here are two teams looking to establish a 2017 identity - this could be an opportunity for a big statement game. On the other hand, mosquitoes.
Calgary @ Montreal (Friday, July 14)
Montreal's showing signs of coming out of their multiyear funk, but Calgary's still coasting on last year's excellence. Odds are Calgary makes it to 4-0.
Ottawa @ Edmonton (Friday, July 14)
A tale of two Pythagoreans: Edmonton is 2-0 and +7. Ottawa is 0-2-1 and -5. Maybe this week starts to restore order for these teams.
B.C. @ Hamilton (Saturday, July 15)
It's early, but holy cow has Hamilton's offence been uninspiring. They'll need to be far better to beat the Lions.
Good luck!
