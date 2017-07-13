July 12, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Four: In the CFL, scoring is up. In our little pick 'em, scoring is down. The solution is clichéd yet practical: bet big or go home. Widen your spreads and make your picks inside.

B.C. leans on their ground game to notch a solid win in Montreal, while Calgary's big second half ensures they remain undefeated. Speaking of big second halves, Toronto needed one after scoring only a rouge in the first, and boy did they get it. Out west, that Kevin Glenn magic has the Riders sitting pretty.

BC @ MTLCGY @ WPGTOR @ OTTHAM @ SSK
ResultB.C. by 7Calgary by 19Toronto by 1Saskatchewan by 17
Margin of Error5 to 913 to 251 to 112 to 22

A low-scoring week, but jjzucal notches three to move into a tie for first.

SpoFiteBC @ MTLSCGY @ WPGSTOR @ OTTSHAM @ SSKSPointsTotal Points
argoalB.C. 110
jjzucal Toronto Saskatchewan13310
JPR 08
tommytrump Toronto 18
jagsnumberoneB.C. Calgary 28
ic23bB.C. Calgary Saskatchewan 38
cixelsydB.C.7 Saskatchewan 48
Reever Saskatchewan 17
Howard_TB.C. Saskatchewan 27
tahoemoj Saskatchewan 16
rcade Calgary Saskatchewan 26
benderB.C. Saskatchewan1936
DrJohnEvansB.C. Calgary Saskatchewan 36

Three weeks of football in the books, and our narratives are finally beginning to sprout.

WEEK 4

Toronto @ Winnipeg (Wednesday, July 13)
Here are two teams looking to establish a 2017 identity - this could be an opportunity for a big statement game. On the other hand, mosquitoes.

Calgary @ Montreal (Friday, July 14)
Montreal's showing signs of coming out of their multiyear funk, but Calgary's still coasting on last year's excellence. Odds are Calgary makes it to 4-0.

Ottawa @ Edmonton (Friday, July 14)
A tale of two Pythagoreans: Edmonton is 2-0 and +7. Ottawa is 0-2-1 and -5. Maybe this week starts to restore order for these teams.

B.C. @ Hamilton (Saturday, July 15)
It's early, but holy cow has Hamilton's offence been uninspiring. They'll need to be far better to beat the Lions.

Good luck!

Toronto by 3

Calgary by 16

Edmonton by 6

B.C. by 10

posted by ic23b at 02:31 PM on July 12

Toronto by 7

Calgary by 10

Edmonton by 7

BC by 17

posted by cixelsyd at 02:37 PM on July 12

Winnipeg by 5

Calgary by 10

Ottawa by 15

B.C. by 10

posted by tommytrump at 02:56 PM on July 12

Toronto by 10

Calgary by 13

Ottawa by 8

B.C. by 12

posted by tahoemoj at 03:39 PM on July 12

The CFL site has Toronto/Winnipeg playing tomorrow instead of today.

Winnipeg by 7

posted by rcade at 04:18 PM on July 12

Thursday it is.

posted by cixelsyd at 05:32 PM on July 12

No wonder today's flights to Winnipeg were so cheap.

posted by DrJohnEvans at 05:55 PM on July 12

Toronto by 4

Calgary by 10

Edmonton by 10

B.C. by 14

posted by jjzucal at 09:20 PM on July 12

Toronto by 6

Calgary by 11

Edmonton by 3

Hamilton by 2

posted by jagsnumberone at 10:32 PM on July 12

