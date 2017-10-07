July 09, 2017

Wayne Rooney Signs Two-Year Deal with Everton: Fifteen years after he debuted with the club at age 16, Wayne Rooney is back at Everton. He arrives at Goodison Park with the scoring records for England and Manchester United and titles in the Premier League (5), Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup (3). "He loves Everton and he was desperate to come back. He is still only 31 and I don't have any doubts about his qualities," manager Ronald Koeman said.

