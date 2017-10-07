July 09, 2017

Wayne Rooney Signs Two-Year Deal with Everton: Fifteen years after he debuted with the club at age 16, Wayne Rooney is back at Everton. He arrives at Goodison Park with the scoring records for England and Manchester United and titles in the Premier League (5), Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup (3). "He loves Everton and he was desperate to come back. He is still only 31 and I don't have any doubts about his qualities," manager Ronald Koeman said.
Is this a step down? Sideways? Can someone compare this move to a US Big 4 player?
posted by BoKnows at 05:11 PM on July 09
It's like going from the New York Yankees (one of the greats of MLB history but isn't currently top of the league but is close) to the Toronto Blue Jays or Minnesota Twins (used to be a great franchise ~30 years ago, but now consistently sits in the mid-level of the league).
posted by grum@work at 05:22 PM on July 09
Thanks. Are there major financial discrepancies between the clubs as well?
posted by BoKnows at 05:57 PM on July 09
According to the reports from January 2017, ManU made more money than any football club in the world. The figure touted is 515.3 million pounds . They have massive sponsorship deals with Chevrolet and Adidas.
Everton doesn't appear in the top 20 for the world rankings. 20th spot was held by Leicester City, with 128.7 million pounds.
So yeah, there's a MAJOR financial discrepancy between the two clubs.
posted by grum@work at 07:33 PM on July 09
I assume Leicester's turnover is in large part due to payouts resulting from their winning the League last year. I suspect Everton would be a larger earning club if you look over for the past 5-10 years and likely future earning potential.
posted by holden at 11:50 PM on July 09
Wow. That's going to be weird seeing him in the blue instead of the red.
posted by grum@work at 11:56 AM on July 09