July 05, 2017

Edmonton Oilers sign Connor McDavid to eight-year contract worth $12.5-million a year: “Two years ago, I was at the Oilers development camp in Jasper. Now this … you take it all in stride and run with it.”
McDavid will make $3.775 million with his performance bonuses this coming season and then the whopping extension kicks in.
After watching almost every Edmonton game this past playoffs, I'm convinced that he is worth every penny. I knew that he was a hell of a player, but didn't realize just how damn good he really is until watching that display. Assuming they re-sign Dreiseitl, they will have a hell of a lot of cap space tied up in two players, but I see those two as being the next Crosby-Malkin or Kane-Toews.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:39 PM on July 06
Crosby-Malkin or Kane-Toews
Your comment on cap space is intriguing.
Both Oilers have a long way to go to match what Crosby and Toews bring at both ends of the rink. And the Blackhawks organization, Penguins to a lesser extent, have done an incredible job of filling the roster with quality pieces around the core.
Oilers lucked into McDavid and aside from simply picking the easy choice every year have been a complete failure of plugging holes in the roster. And they've ruined/wasted a bunch of very talented young players along the way. It's more the Oilers organization that needs to step up now.
posted by cixelsyd at 11:08 PM on July 06
Both Oilers have a long way to go to match what Crosby and Toews bring at both ends of the rink.
I disagree with that (and so does ESPN, as it turns out), both in term of on-ice performance and general locker room leadership. McDavid is 20 years old, Draisaitl is 21. They scored 177 points between them last season, more than either of the other duos I mentioned in my previous post. They were a combined +34 (granted, McDavid did the heavy lifting at +27). McDavid is the team captain and MVP, and by all accounts has nothing but the respect of his teammates and coaches. I think the duo is already on a par with Kane/Toews, and rapidly approaching Crosby/Malkin. But maybe they have to prove it over another season or two.
the Blackhawks organization, Penguins to a lesser extent, have done an incredible job of filling the roster with quality pieces around the core.
Agreed there, and with your assessment of the Oilers organization over the past decade. And you're right to be skeptical that the Oilers management can consistently provide McDavid/Draisaitl with a supporting cast capable of playoff success. I was by no means predicting an Oilers dynasty built around those two, but the potential is certainly there if they lock them up long-term.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:25 PM on July 07
McDavid will generate a couple hundred million per year for the Oilers and the NHL.
He probably could have played out his RFA years and signed for a pile more in a big US market but I admire his decision. Even if I have to watch the Oilers win a Cup before my Jets.
posted by cixelsyd at 11:35 PM on July 05