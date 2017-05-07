July 04, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Three: Out of 250 points scored last week, the Argos had only 15 of them. Maybe 2017 isn't so different after all. Check your calendars and make your picks inside.
B.C. by 3
Calgary by 10
Ottawa by 13
Saskatchewan by 3
posted by ic23b at 11:33 PM on July 04
BC by 4
Calgary by 6
Ottawa by 22
Hamilton by 3
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:09 AM on July 05
Montreal by 11
Winnipeg by 11
Toronto by 5
Hamilton by 11
posted by tommytrump at 10:04 AM on July 05
Montreal by 4
Winnipeg by 8
Ottawa by 13
Saskatchewan by 6
posted by tahoemoj at 12:20 PM on July 05
BC by 7
Winnipeg by 4
Ottawa by 6
Saskatchewan by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 03:30 PM on July 05
All the cattle in Cowtown will need to find a new home, as the Stamps won a good ol' fashioned barnburner against the Redblacks. Toronto can't quite keep it together for a whole game, and coughs up eighteen points in the fourth quarter in a tough loss to the Lions. Montreal cruises out to an early lead, but Edmonton piles on for the comeback and the win. The Roughriders storm back to force overtime, but it's Justin Medlock and the Bombers who come away with the win.
Familiar names at the top: JPR scores seven points to leap into contention, but argoal nails the Winnipeg spread to grab first place.
Continuing a grand CFL tradition, the third week of the season is the one that follows the second.
WEEK 3
B.C. @ Montreal (Thursday, July 6)
B.C./Montreal is better than their 1-1 record would suggest, while B.C./Montreal has been overachieving. So this is a toss-up. (But probably pick the Lions.)
Calgary @ Winnipeg (Friday, July 7)
That first-week tie is going to mess me up every time I look at the standings. Anyway, if Winnipeg is serious about contending, an early win over Calgary certainly won't hurt.
Toronto @ Ottawa (Saturday, July 8)
So far my notes on Toronto's 2017 have been:
Not bad anymoreStill bad? A visit to old friend Trevor Harris and the Redblacks is an excellent opportunity to further clarify what exactly to expect from the new-look Argos.
Hamilton @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, July 8)
Saskatchewan is 0-2 but is only -4 in points differential. Something's gotta give.
Good luck!
