June 28, 2017

With words and a strong grip, an MLB umpire pulls a woman back from the brink in Pittsburgh : As a Major League Baseball umpire, John Tumpane often has to diffuse tense situations at the ballpark.



None compared to the scene he came upon Wednesday as he walked across the Roberto Clemente Bridge around 3 p.m. on his way back from a run and lunch: A few hundred yards from PNC Park, he saw a woman climb over a railing and look toward the Allegheny River below.



