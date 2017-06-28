June 28, 2017

The LA Clippers trade PG Chris Paul to the Houton Rockets: after Paul told the Clippers he would opt-out of his contract and sign with Houston as a free agent. In exchange for the sign-and-trade, the Clippers receive Gs Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams, F Sam Dekker, and Houston's 2018 1st Round Draft Pick. Elsewhere in the NBA...

posted by Ufez Jones to basketball at 01:12 PM - 2 comments