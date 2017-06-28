June 28, 2017

The LA Clippers trade PG Chris Paul to the Houton Rockets: after Paul told the Clippers he would opt-out of his contract and sign with Houston as a free agent. In exchange for the sign-and-trade, the Clippers receive Gs Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams, F Sam Dekker, and Houston's 2018 1st Round Draft Pick. Elsewhere in the NBA...
posted by Ufez Jones to basketball at 01:12 PM - 2 comments
Also, it's kind of weird to say, but in all honesty, I'm finding the off-season about twice as interesting as the first three round of this year's playoffs.
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:16 PM on June 28
- The Boston Celtics reportedly have eyes on signing Gordon Hayward and trading for Paul George
- After going a combined 80-166 in the past three seasons, the New York Knicks and Phil Jackson are parting ways
- Averaging a triple-double in the regular season, Russell Westbrook was named league MVP. Full list of award winners here
- Oh yeah, there was also that whole draft thing last week.
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:12 PM on June 28