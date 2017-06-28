June 27, 2017

SCOTUS will hear New Jersey sports betting case: New Jersey has attempted, since 2011, to legalize sports betting in its state. This has included a voter-approved amendment to state constitution and legal action (all rejected) to overturn a 1992 federal law. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Tuesday it would hear arguments on this case during the 2017-18 session.

posted by jjzucal to other at 09:42 PM - 1 comment