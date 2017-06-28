June 27, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Two: A blowout, two squeakers, and a tie. One of these days, someone will successfully pick a tie—but not today. Maybe next week! Try your luck and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 01:51 PM - 9 comments
If Ottawa and Calgary tie again, it'll be decided on penalty kicks.
posted by rcade at 01:56 PM on June 27
Calgary by 7
Toronto by 12
Edmonton by 9
Saskatchewan by 3
posted by ic23b at 03:26 PM on June 27
Calgary by 9
Toronto by 7
Edmonton by 10
Winnipeg by 9
posted by cixelsyd at 06:03 PM on June 27
Calgary by 17
Toronto by 14
Edmonton by 11
Winnipeg by 8
posted by tommytrump at 06:04 PM on June 27
Calgary by 10
Toronto by 7
Edmonton by 13
Winnipeg by 2
posted by tahoemoj at 06:12 PM on June 27
How about field goals ... by the linemen?
Calgary by 3
Toronto by 17
Edmonton by 6
Saskatchewan by 10
posted by jjzucal at 09:37 PM on June 27
Calgary by 7
Toronto by 10
Edmonton by 12
Saskatchewan by 3
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:48 AM on June 28
Ottawa by 7
B.C. by 3
Edmonton by 14
Winnipeg by 10
posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:06 PM on June 28
A tight back-and-forth affair in Montreal ends badly for Saskatchewan as they miss a potential game-winning time-expiring field goal. Edmonton holds off the B.C. comeback to grab a narrow road win. Toronto plays its best game in four years to thump the Ti-Cats. And in what is destined to become an annual tradition, Calgary and Ottawa tie.
Tight spreads and a tie make it a tough week for points, but a nod to tommytrump and rcade for the 3-point nail.
This year's Canada Day has been cancelled due to rain. But the CFL plays on!
WEEK 2
Ottawa @ Calgary (Thursday, June 29)
As Ottawa heads west to complete the home-and-home, only one question is on everybody's minds: will they tie again?
B.C. @ Toronto (Friday, June 30)
Armed with his new receiving corps, Ricky Ray threw for a career-high 506 years at a gusty BMO Field last week. He must be itching to let loose indoors at B.C. Place.
Montreal @ Edmonton (Friday, June 30)
Edmonton's good now, right? [checks notes, finds only drawings of igloos] Let's call this one a toss-up.
Winnipeg @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, July 1)
Fulfilling an annual tradition, I just said out loud, "Oh, so that's where Kevin Glenn ended up." As always, it will end in tears.
Good luck!
