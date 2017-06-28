June 27, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Two: A blowout, two squeakers, and a tie. One of these days, someone will successfully pick a tie—but not today. Maybe next week! Try your luck and make your picks inside.

A tight back-and-forth affair in Montreal ends badly for Saskatchewan as they miss a potential game-winning time-expiring field goal. Edmonton holds off the B.C. comeback to grab a narrow road win. Toronto plays its best game in four years to thump the Ti-Cats. And in what is destined to become an annual tradition, Calgary and Ottawa tie.

SSK @ MTLCGY @ OTTEDM @ BCHAM @ TOR
ResultMontreal by 1TieEdmonton by 3Toronto by 17
Margin of Error1 to 102 to 412 to 22

Tight spreads and a tie make it a tough week for points, but a nod to tommytrump and rcade for the 3-point nail.

SpoFiteSSK @ MTLSCGY @ OTTSEDM @ BCSHAM @ TORSPointsTotal Points
tommytrumpMontreal Toronto 17 44
jjzucalMontreal Edmonton Toronto 13 44
jagsnumberoneMontreal Edmonton 17 33
Howard_TMontreal Edmonton Toronto 33
argoalMontreal 3Toronto 33
rcade Edmonton3 33
ic23bMontreal Edmonton 22
ReeverMontreal 3 22
bender Toronto 11
cixelsyd Edmonton 11
tahoemojMontreal 11
JPR 3 11
DrJohnEvans 00

This year's Canada Day has been cancelled due to rain. But the CFL plays on!

WEEK 2

Ottawa @ Calgary (Thursday, June 29)
As Ottawa heads west to complete the home-and-home, only one question is on everybody's minds: will they tie again?

B.C. @ Toronto (Friday, June 30)
Armed with his new receiving corps, Ricky Ray threw for a career-high 506 years at a gusty BMO Field last week. He must be itching to let loose indoors at B.C. Place.

Montreal @ Edmonton (Friday, June 30)
Edmonton's good now, right? [checks notes, finds only drawings of igloos] Let's call this one a toss-up.

Winnipeg @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, July 1)
Fulfilling an annual tradition, I just said out loud, "Oh, so that's where Kevin Glenn ended up." As always, it will end in tears.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 01:51 PM on June 27

If Ottawa and Calgary tie again, it'll be decided on penalty kicks.

posted by rcade at 01:56 PM on June 27

Calgary by 7

Toronto by 12

Edmonton by 9

Saskatchewan by 3

posted by ic23b at 03:26 PM on June 27

Calgary by 9

Toronto by 7

Edmonton by 10

Winnipeg by 9

posted by cixelsyd at 06:03 PM on June 27

Calgary by 17

Toronto by 14

Edmonton by 11

Winnipeg by 8

posted by tommytrump at 06:04 PM on June 27

Calgary by 10

Toronto by 7

Edmonton by 13

Winnipeg by 2

posted by tahoemoj at 06:12 PM on June 27

If Ottawa and Calgary tie again, it'll be decided on penalty kicks.

How about field goals ... by the linemen?

Calgary by 3

Toronto by 17

Edmonton by 6

Saskatchewan by 10

posted by jjzucal at 09:37 PM on June 27

Calgary by 7

Toronto by 10

Edmonton by 12

Saskatchewan by 3

posted by jagsnumberone at 01:48 AM on June 28

Ottawa by 7
B.C. by 3
Edmonton by 14
Winnipeg by 10

posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:06 PM on June 28

