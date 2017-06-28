June 26, 2017

Trump Runs Over the Biggest Rule of Golf Green Etiquette: Video shows President Trump driving a golf cart all over a green, an act of sacrilege against all that is holy in the sport. The first time I drove a cart I had the fear of God put into me about never doing this. "Driving on the green is the most unsettling thing Trump has done," Vince Roedmer tweeted.

posted by rcade to golf at 08:55 PM - 4 comments