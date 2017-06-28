June 25, 2017

Ice Cube Begins 3-on-3 Basketball League: Big3, a summer three-man basketball league created by the rapper Ice Cube, begins Monday night on FS1. The half-court games reach halftime when one team scores 30 and the first to 60 wins. Eight teams will play in 10 cities. Players are all former NBA players, including Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups and Mike Bibby.
posted by rcade to basketball at 07:58 PM - 2 comments
Seeing as I never enjoyed watching Iverson play one-on-one basketball and force up all sorts of shit in the name of carrying the team when he was part of a five man NBA unit, I sure as hell don't want to watch him play 3v3 ball.
Hope he's getting paid, though.
posted by beaverboard at 08:55 PM on June 25
I'm not sure ... viewers may see this as a way to chance to see their former stars but as a novelty.
The IOC connection, however, would be interesting as the USA could be seriously challenged given a country needs only a couple of studs and doesn't have to go 9-10 deep.
posted by jjzucal at 08:30 PM on June 25