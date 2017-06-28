June 25, 2017

Ice Cube Begins 3-on-3 Basketball League: Big3, a summer three-man basketball league created by the rapper Ice Cube, begins Monday night on FS1. The half-court games reach halftime when one team scores 30 and the first to 60 wins. Eight teams will play in 10 cities. Players are all former NBA players, including Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups and Mike Bibby.

posted by rcade to basketball at 07:58 PM - 2 comments