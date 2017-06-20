June 18, 2017

Celtics Trade No. 1 Pick to 76ers: The Boston Celtics have traded the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft to the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 3 pick this year and the Los Angeles Lakers' 2018 first-round pick (if it falls from 2-5) or the 76ers 2019 first-round pick from the Sacramento Kings (if it doesn't). I love the smell of complicated draft trade conditionals in the morning.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:36 AM - 10 comments