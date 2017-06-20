June 16, 2017

The 13th Annual chicobangs Memorial SpoFi CFL Pick 'Em: It was way back in 1866 when young Tommy Football of Spitting Horse, New Brunswick became the first person to punt on third down. Of course, back then “punting” was a type of ballroom dance, and “third down” was slang for a venereal disease, but that memorable action lay the foundation for Canadian football as we know it today. Join us as we honour Tommy’s memory by picking every darn single CFL game of the season.
Saskatchewan by 3
Ottawa by 3
B.C. by 1
Toronto by 6
Sask by 3
Calgary by 14
Edmonton by 7
Hamilton by 9
Montreal by 6
Calgary by 16
B.C. by 6
Toronto by 17
Montreal by 14
Calgary by 17
Edmonton by 6
Hamilton by 10
Montreal by 6
Calgary by 21
Edmonton by 26
Hamilton by 17
Here's the TV schedule for TSN, RDS (including the ROUGE et NOIR) and ESPN. ESPN3 (online) is to carry all games.
Montreal by 10
Ottawa by 2
Edmonton by 11
Toronto by 13
Always competitive, games usually decided in last 2 minutes, and almost always a new league champion every year. Hard to believe in a 9 team league.
I have to get these in tonight. I'm going in for minor surgery tomorrow (sebaceous cyst on the back of my neck), and I will likely be off line for a day or 2. Here are the picks:
Alouettes are a bit further along in the rebuilding process than is Saskatchewan. Montreal by 7
Stampeders will be very good, but they will need a game or 2 to hit their stride. Redblacks might be the class of the East. Ottawa by 6
Eskimos have not taken a backward step, while BC has not moved forward by any great measure. Edmonton by 14
Argonauts have their house back. This might be enough to turn the whole thing around. Toronto by 6
THE PICK 'EM - What we do
It's a Canadian tradition: every June, we celebrate the reappearance of the sun by drop-kicking a frozen pig through the last remaining pair of icicles. Then we go back inside to watch football until there's more than 6 hours of sunlight each day (July 27 through August 8). We kill time by picking winners and spreads for each game. Why not join us?
THE SEASON - When we do it
The season kicks off this Thursday night and runs for 20 weeks through the summer. There are generally four games per week, mostly running from Thursday to Sunday.
If you're in Canada, you'll find the games on TSN. If you're in the States or elsewhere, there's usually a pretty dependable ESPN and SiriusXM schedule, but it does not appear to have been released yet. Stay tuned!
THE RULES - How we do it
Here's how it works. You pick who you think will win, and by how much. You then get points based on the result:
What's the Margin of Error?
It's a window around the spread that's defined as
spread - round(0.3 * spread) <= Margin of Error <= spread + round(0.3 * spread)
So you can get rewarded for being close to the spread even if you're not spot-on. The bigger the spread, the bigger the margin of error, so you don't have to be as accurate when predicting a blowout as you would when predicting a close game. Here are some examples:
So if you picked Toronto by 15, here's how you'd fare given certain outcomes:
Any questions?
THE GAMES, WEEK ONE - Where we start
In lieu of attempting to sum up each team's status in a single sentence, for this opening week I'm just linking to season preview pages for each of 'em.
All times are EDT.
Saskatchewan Roughriders (Preview) @ Montreal Alouettes (Preview) - Thursday, June 22, 7:30pm
Calgary Stampeders (Preview) @ Ottawa Redblacks (Preview) - Friday, June 22, 4:00pm
Edmonton Eskimos (Preview) @ B.C. Lions (Preview) - Saturday, June 24, 10:00pm
Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Preview) @ Toronto Argonauts (Preview) - Sunday, June 25, 4:00pm
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 03:04 PM on June 16