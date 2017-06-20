June 16, 2017

The 13th Annual chicobangs Memorial SpoFi CFL Pick 'Em: It was way back in 1866 when young Tommy Football of Spitting Horse, New Brunswick became the first person to punt on third down. Of course, back then “punting” was a type of ballroom dance, and “third down” was slang for a venereal disease, but that memorable action lay the foundation for Canadian football as we know it today. Join us as we honour Tommy’s memory by picking every darn single CFL game of the season.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 03:04 PM - 9 comments