June 16, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants to leave' Real Madrid after being accused of tax fraud: It's silly season for soccer as the rumors go deep into the crazy. Real Madrid may pay as much as €135 million for 18 year old French striker Kyian Mbappe (who's started only since November for Monaco). Arsenal, Liverpool or PSG may go in for Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with bids nearing $100M. Another 18 year old, keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma tells AC Milan he will not renew contract before it expires next Summer, so he may go for a fee far exceeding the current record for a goal-minder. And Roman Abramovich will sack Antonio Conte if Chelsea boss continues behaviour despite running away with the Premier League in his first season.
posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 11:37 AM - 2 comments
And past summers keep on giving... as Sunderland are forced to pay over $10M for a failed, strange transfer.
posted by billsaysthis at 10:14 PM on June 17
Is there a version of Kickstarter for football players who are found to be tax evaders and need to make restitution and pay massive fines? What fan wouldn't want to chip in?
In the case of players like Ronaldo, Messi, and Rooney, maybe they could name the funding campaign "SetPiece".
posted by beaverboard at 12:07 PM on June 16