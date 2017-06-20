June 16, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants to leave' Real Madrid after being accused of tax fraud: It's silly season for soccer as the rumors go deep into the crazy. Real Madrid may pay as much as €135 million for 18 year old French striker Kyian Mbappe (who's started only since November for Monaco). Arsenal, Liverpool or PSG may go in for Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with bids nearing $100M. Another 18 year old, keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma tells AC Milan he will not renew contract before it expires next Summer, so he may go for a fee far exceeding the current record for a goal-minder. And Roman Abramovich will sack Antonio Conte if Chelsea boss continues behaviour despite running away with the Premier League in his first season.

posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 11:37 AM - 2 comments