June 11, 2017

Under-20 World Cup: England beat Venezuela in final: The Young Lions ride a Dominic Calvin-Lewert first half goal and outstanding goalkeeping by Freddie Woodman to bring home the nation's first world championship at any level in 51 years. Venezuela were camped in the England end almost the entire second half but between Woodman and a packed back line were never able to breakthrough.

posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 03:01 PM - 1 comment