June 02, 2017

The 35th America's Cup: is happening now. But...uuuhhh...what's up with those boats?

posted by NoMich to other at 01:48 PM - 5 comments

If you're in the US of A and have cable/satellite TV, you can watch the races on the NBC Sport channel.

posted by NoMich at 01:56 PM on June 02

As a former Hobie 16 skipper, when I watched the last America's Cup races I was astounded at how far the technology has come, and how mind bendingly fast those foiling cats go. What I wouldn't give for a sail on one in a stiff 15 knot breeze...

posted by owlhouse at 11:04 AM on June 03

...and how mind bendingly fast those foiling cats go.

The guys calling the action on NCBSN were talking about g forces that the sailors were experiencing in their turns.

I was so shocked because the last time I payed attention to the America's Cup was when the boats looked liked boats.

posted by NoMich at 12:47 PM on June 03

I saw a (privately-owned) beast like those parked in a marina when I was in San Diego a couple of Summers ago and someone told me that they're using these to go after people running drugs via boat as well. Crazy.

posted by Ufez Jones at 01:57 PM on June 03

Wait till Larry Ellison gets involved with horse racing. He'll have a Pegasus and the Kentucky farms will look like they're breeding Belgians and Percherons.

posted by beaverboard at 03:12 PM on June 03

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.