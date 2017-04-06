June 02, 2017

The 35th America's Cup: is happening now. But...uuuhhh...what's up with those boats?
As a former Hobie 16 skipper, when I watched the last America's Cup races I was astounded at how far the technology has come, and how mind bendingly fast those foiling cats go. What I wouldn't give for a sail on one in a stiff 15 knot breeze...
posted by owlhouse at 11:04 AM on June 03
...and how mind bendingly fast those foiling cats go.
The guys calling the action on NCBSN were talking about g forces that the sailors were experiencing in their turns.
I was so shocked because the last time I payed attention to the America's Cup was when the boats looked liked boats.
posted by NoMich at 12:47 PM on June 03
I saw a (privately-owned) beast like those parked in a marina when I was in San Diego a couple of Summers ago and someone told me that they're using these to go after people running drugs via boat as well. Crazy.
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:57 PM on June 03
Wait till Larry Ellison gets involved with horse racing. He'll have a Pegasus and the Kentucky farms will look like they're breeding Belgians and Percherons.
posted by beaverboard at 03:12 PM on June 03
If you're in the US of A and have cable/satellite TV, you can watch the races on the NBC Sport channel.
posted by NoMich at 01:56 PM on June 02